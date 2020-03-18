It has also partnered with a hygiene service provider Ecolab for additional cleaning and sanitizing supplies and procedures, according to the post.

In response to Governor Charlie Baker’s order last Sunday to ban on-site service for restaurants and bars, the the Middle Eastern-fusion restaurant has implemented “curb-side delivery.” Gloved employees deliver the items to customers in their vehicles outside the restaurant, Pressed Cafe wrote Monday on Instagram.

In its first three months in business, Pressed Cafe on Needham Street has quickly attracted repeat customers and become a popular neighborhood gathering spot.

Started in New Hampshire by Shindler and his wife Miri in 2014, the business first ventured into Massachusetts in Burlington in 2016. “That went really well, so before we went into the city, we said we’re going to go 15, 20 minutes away from the city and kind of see how it works out,” he said.

The couple saw a need for modern Middle Eastern restaurants in Newton and found the property which used to be a pizza place. There are many people in the community who "really know and appreciate this food, so we thought that would be a good place to go,” the 42-year-old added.

The fast-casual restaurant has constantly filled its 3,694-square-foot space with workers from offices in the area and local residents. “I’m happy to see that we got busy right away,” he said.

Greg Reibman, president of Newton-Needham Regional Chamber, called the location an “overnight sensation” that earned a local reputation quickly without advertising.

“The chamber’s office is directly across the street and we’ve been able to watch it take off,” he said. “Pressed Cafe is the type of business that other businesses like to be located near, which really boosts our local economy.”

The menu items range from smoothies and acai bowls to salads, power bowls, 30 different kinds of panini and the “grown-up mac n’ cheese” selection.

Sophia Taglich, a freshman at Boston College who was recently chatting with her father at a table while waiting for her order, said she first tried the food on a bus trip with her lacrosse team. “There are a lot of healthier options and I thought it was a really good meal, so I kept coming back and brought my dad here this time,” she added.

Amelia Childs, 30, owner of a vegetarian cafe in Wellesley, said she enjoys the location for its creative vegan options and a variety of juices. “Despite having four locations, Pressed Cafe still feels local and I was able to find a lot of clearly labeled vegan options on the menu,” she added.

The cafe is located at 300 Needham St. and is open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.

Along with the Burlington and Newton spots, customers can find two other Pressed Cafe locations in North and South Nashua, NH.

“I'm old school where I believe that word travels quick, especially in today's world,” Shindler said. “At the end of the day, it's taking care of the customers, treating the customers like you would treat your family. That's the way, that's how we train people, and that's how we hire. We just do the right thing.”

More information is available at pressedcafe.com.

