The online informational packet, available through the city’s website, revere.org , will be updated daily at 4 p.m., providing residents with current information on a wide range of resources related to the crisis, from food to health care. It is being shared with local community organizations.

The City Council, meanwhile, on Monday authorized $1 million to fund the city’s efforts to address the pandemic locally. The money, from the city’s stabilization fund, is in addition to $100,000 in emergency state funds that Revere, Chelsea, and Winthrop were jointly awarded to support their efforts to curb spread of the virus, according to the office of Mayor Brian Arrigo.

Revere officials on Wednesday launched an online program to guide residents in responding to the novel coronavirus crisis, while the public schools have begun providing “grab-and-go” meals to students and families.

Over the weekend, Arrigo established an emergency response team to oversee the city’s response to the crisis, and ordered the closure until further notice of all remaining municipal buildings including schools -- the public library, and the senior center were closed March 12. City services continue to be offered online.

Governor Charles Baker on Sunday ordered schools to close and to restrict restaurants to takeout effective Tuesday, March 14.

“Now more than ever, it’s so important that our residents stay at home to the best of their ability. Lives are at stake and we all must do our part to slow community transmission of the virus,” Arrigo said in a statement.

“We know our residents and business owners are feeling so much uncertainty about what the next several weeks will bring, and our team is working tirelessly to provide them with as many resources as possible, as quickly as possible, to help alleviate hardships,” he added.

In some of Revere’s other crisis response measures, the public schools on Monday began offering grab-and-go services to students and families at all eight of its school sites, and city staff have been providing restaurants with resource sheets outlining city contacts, small business loan programs, and employee assistance resources.

Some programming normally provided by the library, the Recreation Department, and the senior center, meanwhile, is now being made available to the public online and via the city’s cable access station. The city is also working with community partners to ensure seniors receive the food and medicine they need.

The city is getting help from community volunteers -- about 50 have signed up so far to assist with varied tasks involved with the crisis response.

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.