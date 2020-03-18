At 4:22 a.m., firefighters were called to a burning three-family home at 13 Willow Avenue, Schaeublin said. Firefighters found the home’s occupants safely gathered on the sidewalk when they arrived at the scene.

“We’re pretty happy when we see the residents already out on the sidewalk when we arrive. Then we only have to worry about fighting the fire," Schaeublin said.

A mother and two children lived on the third floor, a brother, sister, and a child were on the second floor, and a couple with two children lived on the first floor, Schaeublin said.

All residents escaped the burning home without injury, he said.

“Working smoke detectors are what alerted the people in the building to get out,” Schaeublin said. “At that time of night, if they didn’t have them, we might have had a much different outcome.”

The fire was most heavy on the home’s second and third floors, Schaeublin said. Firefighters fought the flames for several hours and remained at the scene through late Wednesday morning, he said.

“For some reason, this building had wires [to power lines] on both sides of it and this made it difficult to put up ladders," Schaeublin said.

The home was severely damaged by the blaze and will likely be condemned, Schaeublin said.

Firefighters from Lynn, Swampscott, Marblehead, Beverly, Danvers, Peabody, and Wenham assisted at the scene or covered Salem’s fire stations.

The cause of the fire and where it started inside of the home remains under investigation.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.