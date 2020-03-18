“I know that this is a great disappointment to many, especially our seniors and their families,” wrote McCartney.

McCartney cited Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker’s order to cancel all gatherings of 25 or more people. She also cited the CDC’s recommendation to cancel any events with 50 or more people over the next eight weeks.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Smith College has cancelled its commencement ceremony scheduled for May,President Kathleen McCartney announced Wednesday

“Yet I am confident that most, if not all, of you will agree that this is a prudent decision that protects the best interests of our community and the communities beyond," campus, she said. " cq. It is imperative that we do everything we can to mitigate the spread of this virus and to save lives.

In February, Smith had announced Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, as the commencement speaker for the ceremony scheduled for May 17 at the school’s Northampton campus.

“When we are on the other side of this pandemic, we will determine a way to recognize the great class of 2020 and to celebrate your many achievements,” McCartney wrote. “We are exploring ways to celebrate with you virtually,”

The announcement comes eight days after Smith told its students to move out of their on-campus housing by Friday, March 20 for the remainder of the spring semester.

In addition to canceling the ceremony, McCartney announced that Smith had also canceled its upcoming alumni reunions. According to McCartney, 400 alumni had already donated more than $53,000 in emergency funding for current students, struggling amid to the abrupt closure of campus.

“We will find a time to come back together and celebrate,” she wrote.

“We are exploring ways to reschedule your reunion; however, for now we think it is best for us to give a full refund to those of you who have registered.”

Mike Kotsopoulos can be reached at mike.kotsopoulos@globe.com

















