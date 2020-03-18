Happy Wednesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and it was nice to get some good news for a change yesterday. Enjoy Tampa, Tom. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

Start with the numbers: As of Tuesday, 23 Rhode Island residents had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and nearly 2,500 were in self-quarantine. We also know that 403 tests were negative, and 305 were pending.

We could get an answer today to one of the biggest outstanding questions about the virus: what will happen to our schools?

Governor Gina Raimondo ordered every public school in the state to have an emergency vacation this week, but while other states and large cities have taken steps to close schools far beyond one week, she wanted to make sure a solid virtual learning plan was in place first.

Right now, we know about half of Rhode Island’s school districts have submitted some form of a virtual learning plan, and the governor is expected to announce statewide guidance during her daily briefing later today.

It’s clear that students will not return to the classroom next week, but there is still hope among some superintendents that school will be back in session before June. Boston has closed schools through April 27, and Florida has closed all schools until at least April 15.

States across the country are still hoping for a little more guidance from the federal government, especially when it comes to ensuring equity for students with disabilities and English learners.

Aside from making sure the learning platforms work and students have access to the internet, a big question is going to be how make sure students are having a quality experience so that this doesn’t become a lost year.

