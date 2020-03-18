During a Tuesday night address to residents, Walsh said the city would continue with trash and recycling service, adding, “we’re going to continue cleaning our streets, but we’re not going to be ticketing or towing cars.”

Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh clarified Wednesday that the city is suspending ticketing and towing just for street cleaning, after saying Tuesday night that workers would not “be ticketing or towing cars.”

There may be a coronavirus pandemic, but you still have to abide by Boston parking signs.

Some interpreted that as Walsh saying the city wouldn’t be ticketing cars at all, leading at some to point out online that they were still receiving fines.

Advertisement

At a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, though, Walsh clarified that the non-enforcement was for street cleaning only.

“We will not be ticketing or towing for street cleaning purposes,” he said. “Street cleaning starts I believe next week, so you’re gonna see street cleaners out there. Obviously they’re not going to get to the curb because a lot of cars are home, but we’re going to do our best to keep the street clean.”

Mayor Walsh says no parking tickets or towing for street cleaning Share Email to a Friend Embed Mayor Marty Walsh says that there will be no parking tickets or towing for street cleaning.

A city representative told the Globe in an e-mail: “Until further notice, ticketing and towing for Street Cleaning is suspended. Vehicle owners are asked to obey the signs and move their vehicles when possible, to allow sweepers to reach the curb. However, restrictions will not be enforced with ticketing or towing.”

The city representative said that non-enforcement for street cleaning would last “until further notice,” and noted: “all other parking regulations are still in effect at this time and any violation will result in a ticket.”

Steve Annear of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Jaclyn Reiss can be reached at jaclyn.reiss@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JaclynReiss