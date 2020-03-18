fb-pixel

Medical workers in stretchered a patient under intensive care into a newly built temporary hospital in Rome to treat them for the coronavirus.ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images
A man stood in front of the Eiffel tower in Paris while a strict lockdown came into an effect to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the country.LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images
A couple took off their facemasks to kiss at the Barcelona airport.Emilio Morenatti/Associated Press
Apprehended taxis are parked along a major highway after authorities cracked down on public transportation as part of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Manila.Ezra Acayan/Getty Images
A worker sprayed disinfectant to sanitize a public train as a preventive measure against COVID-19 at a railway yard in Colombo, Sri Lanka.LAKRUWAN WANNIARACHCHI/AFP via Getty Images
Thai students wore face masks donated by a school official as a preventive measure during a ceremony at Attarkiah Islamiah Institute in Thailand's southern province of Narathiwat.MADAREE TOHLALA/AFP via Getty Images
A woman crossed the tracks near a train station in Frankfurt, the day after German authorities employed further restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19.Michael Probst/Associated Press
A lone car crossed the Wuhan Yangtze River Bridge at night in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province. AFP via Getty Images
A man crossed the Eusebio Ayala Avenue bereft of traffic, during curfew in Asuncion, Paraguay. Authorities have decreed a curfew from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19.Jorge Saenz/Associated Press
A woman received a COVID-19 test swab at a testing booth outside the Yangji Hospital in Seoul.ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images
Patrons kissed at The Commodore in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn.Victor J. Blue/Getty Images
The laundry area of a hospital in Brescia, Italy, has been filled with beds for patients awaiting tests for the coronavirus.Alessandro Grassani/The New York Times
Train commuters held on to the side of an overcrowded passenger train in Soweto, South Africa.Themba Hadebe/Associated Press
Passengers waited for flights at the departure area of Manila's airport.Associated Press
Firefighters controlled flames as the main installation of Valencia's Fallas Festival, depicting a woman meditating, was set on fire after the festival was cancelled due.JUAN CARLOS CARDENAS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
A woman stood in front of empty shelves in a local supermarket in Moscow.NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty Images