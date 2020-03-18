Coronavirus resourcesFAQ|Do face masks help? |Symptoms|Donate|Ask a question|Live updates|More coverageMedical workers in stretchered a patient under intensive care into a newly built temporary hospital in Rome to treat them for the coronavirus.ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty ImagesA man stood in front of the Eiffel tower in Paris while a strict lockdown came into an effect to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the country.LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty ImagesA couple took off their facemasks to kiss at the Barcelona airport.Emilio Morenatti/Associated PressApprehended taxis are parked along a major highway after authorities cracked down on public transportation as part of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Manila.Ezra Acayan/Getty ImagesA worker sprayed disinfectant to sanitize a public train as a preventive measure against COVID-19 at a railway yard in Colombo, Sri Lanka.LAKRUWAN WANNIARACHCHI/AFP via Getty ImagesThai students wore face masks donated by a school official as a preventive measure during a ceremony at Attarkiah Islamiah Institute in Thailand's southern province of Narathiwat.MADAREE TOHLALA/AFP via Getty ImagesA woman crossed the tracks near a train station in Frankfurt, the day after German authorities employed further restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19.Michael Probst/Associated PressA lone car crossed the Wuhan Yangtze River Bridge at night in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province. AFP via Getty ImagesA man crossed the Eusebio Ayala Avenue bereft of traffic, during curfew in Asuncion, Paraguay. Authorities have decreed a curfew from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19.Jorge Saenz/Associated PressA woman received a COVID-19 test swab at a testing booth outside the Yangji Hospital in Seoul.ED JONES/AFP via Getty ImagesPatrons kissed at The Commodore in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn.Victor J. Blue/Getty ImagesThe laundry area of a hospital in Brescia, Italy, has been filled with beds for patients awaiting tests for the coronavirus.Alessandro Grassani/The New York TimesTrain commuters held on to the side of an overcrowded passenger train in Soweto, South Africa.Themba Hadebe/Associated PressPassengers waited for flights at the departure area of Manila's airport.Associated PressFirefighters controlled flames as the main installation of Valencia's Fallas Festival, depicting a woman meditating, was set on fire after the festival was cancelled due.JUAN CARLOS CARDENAS/POOL/AFP via Getty ImagesA woman stood in front of empty shelves in a local supermarket in Moscow.NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty Images