Drivers on Route 53 in Pembroke saw an interesting sign in front of the Alumni Sports Cafe on Wednesday: free toilet paper.

At a time when bathroom tissue has become a hot commodity due to the coronavirus outbreak, the owners of the restaurant decided to give rolls of toilet paper away to anyone who stopped by. The Alumni Sports Cafe is currently closed to the public and only open for take-out, just like every other restaurant in the state.

Linda Gibbons, the co-owner of the Alumni Sports Cafe, said they purchased 800 rolls from two of their wholesalers and on Wednesday morning set up a little stand along with a life-size cutout of UFC star Conor McGregor and a sign that read “FREE! TOILET PAPER.” Her husband, Pat, was out there at 7 a.m. and at 12:30 p.m. they still had rolls to give away.