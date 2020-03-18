Coronavirus resources
Drivers on Route 53 in Pembroke saw an interesting sign in front of the Alumni Sports Cafe on Wednesday: free toilet paper.
At a time when bathroom tissue has become a hot commodity due to the coronavirus outbreak, the owners of the restaurant decided to give rolls of toilet paper away to anyone who stopped by. The Alumni Sports Cafe is currently closed to the public and only open for take-out, just like every other restaurant in the state.
Linda Gibbons, the co-owner of the Alumni Sports Cafe, said they purchased 800 rolls from two of their wholesalers and on Wednesday morning set up a little stand along with a life-size cutout of UFC star Conor McGregor and a sign that read “FREE! TOILET PAPER.” Her husband, Pat, was out there at 7 a.m. and at 12:30 p.m. they still had rolls to give away.
Advertisement
“We’re just listening to the stories people are telling us as they come up — while staying 6 feet away, of course,” she said. “People have told us they’ve had to drive 20 miles away to find toilet paper.”
Gibbons said they wanted to do something for the community. Rolls of toilet paper seemed like appropriate tokens of appreciation for these uncertain times.
“Everyone’s scared,” she said. “We heard about people needing toilet paper, and we’re just trying to help as many people as we can.”
John Tlumacki of the Globe staff contributed to this report.
Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.