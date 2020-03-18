Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Governor Charlie Baker put forth major restrictions that went into effect Tuesday. With schools closed, bars and restaurants shut down to patrons, and many businesses instituting work-from-home policies, the familiar hustle of the workweek was replaced by an eerie calm across Boston. Watch aerial video below of some of the city’s busiest spots, in the middle of a weekday, almost completely devoid of people.

Drone footage captures the nearly bare streets of Boston Share Email to a Friend Embed Watch aerial video of some of the city’s busiest spots, in the middle of a weekday, almost completely devoid of people. (Footage: Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe)