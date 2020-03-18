Across Berkshire County, there were 14 confirmed cases of the virus as of Tuesday afternoon, the largest concentration of COVID-19 patients outside Greater Boston, according to state Department of Public Health figures.

The Berkshire Medical Center began furloughing staffers earlier this month after learning that infected patients had passed through the hospital before they could be tested for the virus. Seventy-three nurses have been asked to isolate themselves for 14 days, according to the Massachusetts Nurses Association, a union that represents hospital employees.

Officials at a Pittsfield hospital have more than doubled the number of workers on leave to 170, asking them to self-quarantine amid growing concerns about their possible exposure to the COVID-19 virus, state lawmakers said Tuesday.

The novel coronavirus has upended life in this county on the western edge of the state. Officials have said the pathogen appears to be “community spread,” unlike earlier Massachusetts cases that were linked to people who had either traveled abroad or had contact with an infected person.

The first COVID-19 case in the county was discovered in a Clarksburg resident who was hospitalized at Berkshire Medical Center, officials said last week.

The hospital has declined to provide specifics about coronavirus cases. Michael Leary, a hospital spokesman, said employees who were asked to go into isolation are continuing to receive pay. Meanwhile, the medical center has found traveling employees to fill some slots, Leary said, while some staffers are returning this week. The “vast majority” are expected to return to the job Monday.

Efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Berkshire County have been tested by the region’s rural geography, small government workforce, and limited access to critical resources like public health nurses, reliable broadband, and even Boston television news, according to several lawmakers.

The towns of Lee, Lenox, and Stockbridge share a public health department that until recently received public health nursing services from an outside vendor, said state Representative Smitty Pignatelli, who lives in Lenox. But that vendor was recently purchased and no longer offers public health nursing services, meaning the towns must look elsewhere for help investigating any COVID-19 cases that may arise.

“It is happening and we have to do deal with it,” Pignatelli said. “We’re scrambling.”

State Representative Paul Mark who lives in Peru, said the Town Hall has part-time hours and some residents’ only contact with town government occurs when they dispose trash at the dump. Social isolation, he said, is a way of life in the Berkshires, but could prove dangerous during this emergency.

“If we start getting to a next phase in this, the response in small towns is going to be limited and it’s going to take longer to act,” he said. “We’re going to need more help from the state government.”

Some leaders fear for the area’s homeless population. State Representative Tricia Farley-Bouvier of Pittsfield estimated there are 50 to 75 homeless people sleeping on cots in existing shelters in the city. She called on state government to open a new shelter.

“The highest risk to public health is to have congregate living for the highest-risk patients,” she said. “They all have underlying health problems and they are living way too close together. They are collectively at risk.”

Since announcing the area’s first known infected patient came from Clarksburg, officials confirmed at least one other town resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

Ron Boucher, chairman of the town’s selectboard, said he doesn’t know how the first patient in Clarksburg was exposed to the virus.

“Believe me I’d like to know myself,” he said.

Last week, state public health officials said eight infected patients had been at Berkshire Medical Center, but declined to describe the patients’ connection to the facility. The hospital and county public health officials complained the state reports were misleading, saying the patients were exposed to the illness before they visited the hospital and didn’t develop COVID-19 there.

The state has since stopped listing the number of patients connected to Berkshire Medical Center in its daily reports documenting the spread of the virus.

The facility has the authority to collect specimens to be tested for COVID-19, but doesn’t have permission from the US Food and Drug Administration to analyze the samples on site, said Leary, the hospital spokesman. Officials hope the federal government will clear its lab to test samples, and has begun to work on logistics for possible public testing services, he said.

Liz Kowalczyk of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lauracrimaldi.