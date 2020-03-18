Governor Charlie Baker has closed all public and private schools in the state, and banned eating in restaurants. He has also nixed assemblies of more than 25 people. There have been more local actions, as well. In Boston, for instance, Mayor Martin J. Walsh has suspended all non-emergency construction.

The government response to the rampant and still growing coronavirus pandemic has overturned nearly every aspect of daily life in Massachusetts, with restrictions aimed at mitigating the crisis changing the way many people work, socialize, learn, worship, protest, even eat.

Harvey Silverglate, a Cambridge-based criminal defense and civil liberties attorney, for one, thinks current government restrictions in Massachusetts would survive legal challenges. He said it was possible local residents would see even more drastic measures, “provided that there is a factual reason to justify . . . those steps.”

Advertisement

“I, who tend to see civil liberties violations creeping out of every floorboard, I’m not yet concerned about this,” he said of the current situation.

He said this week that civil liberties “are always interpreted in light of the conditions on the ground, this includes freedom of speech and freedom of assembly.”

“The bigger the crisis, the bigger the emergency, the broader government’s powers are,” he said.

In Somerville earlier this week, in an attempt to slow down the spread of the virus, the city announced it was closing a collection of places where people gather. Theaters, gyms, social clubs, and entertainment venues in the city would be shuttered for three weeks, as would houses of worship. It was the last category that gave Ken Paulson, director of the Free Speech Center, a public policy institute at Middle Tennessee State University, pause.

When government agencies in the US declare states of emergency and issue edicts to deal with a crisis, the restrictions typically are grounded in existing law, said Paulson. And while officials can put a cap on the number of people who can assemble, he said to essentially wipe out in-person religious services in a community by decree raises First Amendment issues, even if it comes in the middle of a severe public health crisis. He couldn’t fathom a government “having the right to say a smaller group can’t gather to pray.”

Advertisement

“It’s at best poorly drafted and at worst constitutionally questionable,” he said.

Somerville Mayor Joseph Curtatone defended the decision on Tuesday, saying his office is engaged with faith-based organizations in the community and that authorities would be receptive to making exceptions for “essential services” like funerals. Curtatone, an attorney by trade, said the choice was made to prevent the transmission of the virus. He said his office feels it was within its legal rights to make the call.

“At the end of the day we’re trying to protect everyone’s well-being and safety,” he said.

Curtatone spoke on Tuesday as state authorities announced the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts rose to 218, up from 197 the day prior.

“We’re in an emergency,” he said. “We’re in a crisis.”

Elsewhere, there have been more stringent government efforts to combat coronavirus.

Officials in six San Francisco Bay Area counties issued a shelter-in-place mandate on Monday affecting nearly 7 million people, including the city of San Francisco itself.

Advertisement

The order says residents must stay inside and venture out only for necessities for three weeks starting Tuesday in a desperate attempt by officials to curb the spread of the disease.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, a Cambridge native, has said a similar move is likely in the nation’s most populous city. Both Baker and Walsh said Tuesday that residents will not be asked to shelter in place at this time.

In January, the Associated Press reported that everyone in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus outbreak is thought to have originated, was restricted to some degree. The state-owned People’s Daily newspaper said no one would be allowed to leave. The official Xinhua News Agency said no one would be permitted to leave without a specific reason.

At one point, Wuhan banned most vehicle use, including private cars, in downtown areas, state media reported.

In the US, other catastrophes have triggered a troubling government response, according to Paulson, who pointed out that in the wake of the Sept. 11 attacks, the Patriot Act was passed, which expanded the surveillance powers of federal officials and was viewed by many advocates as an affront to civil liberties.

“We all have to be vigilant whenever fear overcomes our nation,” he said.

Carol Rose, executive director of ACLU of Massachusetts, said that if state residents want to avoid some of the draconian measures seen elsewhere “it’s incumbent on all of us to voluntarily comply" with the recommendations of local authorities.

Advertisement

Voluntary compliance to governmental recommendations has precedent in the city’s worst terrorist attack, according to Rose. In the wake of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings, Rose said that a crucial aspect of the shelter-in-place directive was that it was a request, not an order.

When then-Governor Deval Patrick asked local residents to remain indoors, his request was honored by many, as television coverage showed nearly empty streets of what would have otherwise been a bustling Boston while battalions of helmeted police officers responded to Watertown, where Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was taken into custody. Tsarnaev was ultimately convicted for his role in the bombings, which killed three and injured more than 260 people, including 17 who lost limbs.

Rose said that as long as government restrictions are grounded in science and public health, then the courts would likely find them to be reasonable.

“Anything the government can do to be transparent and to build public trust will increase voluntary compliance and in turn that will protect civil liberties,” she said.

Given the nature of the public health threat, Eugene Volokh, who teaches First Amendment law at UCLA School of Law, did not see much need for concern regarding the current government-mandated constraints in the US.

“Much in life involves knowing when there are unusual circumstances that override our normal way of doing things,” he said. “Historically, pandemics have been a classic example of that.”

Quarantine is a long-standing feature of public health response in the US and abroad, he said.

“This isn’t martial law,” he said.

Advertisement

He thought it would be troubling if government restrictions were being applied solely to a small minority of people, or applied only to worship services. The fact that the restrictions are so broad and are so burdensome on everyday life will help ensure that they will be temporary, according to Volokh.

“It’s kind of self-controlling,” he said. “The very fact that it’s so onerous means it’s unlikely it will persist any longer than necessary.”

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.