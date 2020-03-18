Citing state and federal regulations, DeLeo said he could not identify the staffer, according to a copy of the notice obtained by the Globe. But offices that the employee visited have been notified and that those, as well the employee’s own work space, “will receive a comprehensive environmental cleaning before members and employees will be permitted to return to those spaces.”

House Speaker Robert A. DeLeo sent an e-mail to legislators and staff Wednesday morning that an unnamed employee had “received a presumptive positive test” after going on sick leave on Thursday.

If lawmakers or employees have not been notified at this point, “then we have no reason to believe that the affected employee visited your office/office suite.”

Also, if it’s determined anyone had any “close contact” with the employee, they would be contacted by their local board of health or the state Department of Public Health, DeLeo wrote.

“At this stage, we are advised by medical experts that the virus is circulating in the community, known as community transmission or spread. Therefore, we will likely have more self-reported cases from employees in the coming days and weeks,” DeLeo wrote, adding that if his office becomes aware of other cases, he would notify lawmakers and employees.

“It is our intent to be fully transparent at every step, consistent with state and federal regulations governing confidential health information. As you know, limiting misinformation is beneficial for everyone in these unsettled times, so rest assured we aim to keep you fully informed.”

A spokeswoman for DeLeo did not immediately return an e-mail seeking further comment, including when his office was first informed of the case.

DeLeo and Senate President Karen E. Spilka said on Monday that the State House would be closed to the public other than employees, legislators, constitutional officers, and invited guests.

Lawmakers have suspended public hearings in the wake of the pandemic, and have been meeting in an informal legislative sessions, where only a handful of legislators attend.

