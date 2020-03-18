Asked what would prompt a shelter-in-place order, Walsh said “I don’t think it’s a question of how bad it gets” but rather determining the “right time” for such an order if it becomes necessary.

“Obviously, if situations change, we will update the public and let them know,” Walsh said. “As of right now, that is not a situation that I think we can talk about.”

Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh stressed during a news conference Wednesday that the city currently has no plans to issue a shelter-in-place order, but he said that that could change.

He said city officials were monitoring the data on positive cases.

“I’m not saying that [sheltering in place] will never be a potential option,” Walsh said, pointing the highly fluid nature of the pandemic. “We could be standing here in four hours having a very different conversation.”

Walsh also gave an update on the city’s response to the coronavirus, detailing efforts to feed low-income children, to help the elderly, and to erect tents to allow for isolation of homeless people who are suspected of being infected.

He also urged people to maintain social distancing practices.

“The key goal is to protect the capacity of our hospitals so we can handle the peak of the crisis,” he said. “Social distancing is a must… The more we can do that, the more we can potentially prevent the spread, the wide spread of the virus,” he said.

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted daily life and hammered economies across the country and the world.

In Massachusetts, hospitals are seeing a rising number of suspected coronavirus patients, an ominous indication that the pandemic may be spreading in the region at a clip more rapid than suggested by official state numbers.

The state said Tuesday that Massachusetts recorded 218 coronavirus cases, an increase of 21 from the day before. No one has died in the state from the disease. The United States has recorded more than 6,500 cases and at least 116 deaths from the virus, almost half of them in Washington state, where dozens of residents from a suburban Seattle nursing home have died.

Ordinary life in the state has come to a standstill as officials have issued sweeping restrictions to slow the spread of the potentially deadly disease. The idea is to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed by a flood of patients with serious illnesses.

The virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people, but severe illness is more likely in the elderly and people with existing health problems.

In Washington, President Trump announced Wednesday that he would invoke a federal provision that allows the government to marshal the private sector in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

He also said he would expand the nation’s testing capacity and deploy a Navy hospital ship to New York City, which is rapidly becoming the epicenter of the pandemic. A second ship will be deployed to the West Coast.

Material from Globe wire services and previous Globe stories was used in this report.





