According to the report, 4,226 coronavirus cases were reported in the US between Feb. 12 and Mar. 16. The document said that among 44 cases nationwide with a “known outcome," there have been 15 deaths among patients 85 and older, 20 deaths among adults aged 65 to 84, and nine fatalities among people aged 20 to 64. No American deaths among people 19 or younger have been reported.

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed approximately 7,000 lives worldwide in roughly 150 countries, and most people who have succumbed to the virus have been in their 60s and older, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday.

The report said the tally tracks with numbers coming out of China, where the virus first emerged in December.

“These findings are similar to data from China, which indicated >80% of deaths occurred among persons aged ≥60 years,” the document said.

The report noted that since Saturday in the US, reported cases of coronavirus infection “have been increasing to 500 or more cases per day.” Among 508 patients known to have been hospitalized in the US to date, the report said, 9 percent were 85 or older, 36 percent were between 65 and 84, 17 percent were between 55 and 64, 18 percent were between 45 and 54, and 20 percent were between 20 and 44.

Less than 1 percent of hospitalizations nationwide were among patients aged 19 or younger.

The CDC said approximately 49 million Americans are in the 65 and older age bracket. Many of those adults, the report said, “are at risk for severe COVID-19–associated illness, might depend on services and support to maintain their health and independence. To prepare for potential COVID-19 illness among persons at high risk, family members and caregivers of older adults should know what medications they are taking and ensure that food and required medical supplies are available. Long-term care facilities should be particularly vigilant to prevent the introduction and spread of COVID-19.”

