Another critical problem has been long delays — as much as seven days — in getting test results back, mostly from the state Department of Public Health, said Dr. Eric Dickson, chief executive officer of UMass Memorial Health Care. He said 100 patients are in the UMass Memorial Medical Center emergency department are waiting for test results, while 40 caregivers are in quarantine also awaiting results of COVID-19 testing.

In Worcester, UMass Memorial Health Care has such a shortage of the swabs and personal protective equipment for workers that COVID-19 tests are limited to those who are already hospitalized and suspected of having the disease, dialysis patients, and any health care workers who are showing symptoms of the illness because they can’t risk infecting other patients.

A national shortage of specialized swabs and other supplies has forced Massachusetts hospitals to ration tests for COVID-19, reserving screening for the coronavirus for the most severe cases as the local impact of the growing pandemic escalates.

“As much as I thought it was going to get better, it’s not feeling better to us today,” Dickson said.

The lag has forced healthcare workers to use up their precious personal protective gear to treat patients who may not be infected.

“The slowness in the testing in getting back results is having a really negative effect on our [personal protective equipment] sources and we will pay the price later,” he said.

Beth Israel Lahey Health has halted outpatient screening for the coronavirus, reserving limitingtests for the most severe cases that require hospitalization.

The long, skinny swabs used to collect material from the upper throat have been in global demand as the coronavirus pandemic spreads.

“Beth Israel Lahey Health sites are temporarily suspending influenza testing and limiting eligibility for COVID-19 testing, due to a national shortage of testing swabs,” said Jennifer Kritz, director of communications. This will allow us to continue COVID-19 testing for the most seriously ill patients and our caregivers until supply chain issues are resolved."

The shortage of swabs for coronavirus screenings is the latest setback in what has been a sputtering and potentially catastrophic response to a growing pandemic. Initially a severe dearth of tests in Massachusetts and across the United States hampered efforts to diagnose, track, and contain the virus that causes COVID-19.

Even as commercial laboratories increase capacity to test for the virus, physicians are reporting long waits for results despite claims by the state Department of Public Health of a 24- to 48-hour turnaround time. One primary care physician in suburban Boston described waiting four days for results.

“Turnaround is slow still,” said the primary care physician, who asked not to be identified because he had not received permission to speak to the media. “Everybody is talking about, We’re going to be running thousands of tests — or tens of thousands or hundreds of thousands. But I think it’s going to be a while before it really happens.”

Governor Charlie Baker’s administration has been criticized for its reluctance to publicly disclose details about the state’s effort to test for coronavirus. Public health officials have urged the state to provide daily updates that include more than just how many people have tested positive for coronavirus.

In recent days, the administration has begun disclosing the total number of tests performed, but it does not provide enough data to assess the extent of the testing backlog. The state’s daily updates do not say how many tests have come back negative and how tests are still pending.

Confusion remains about who is eligible for coronavirus tests. Across Massachusetts, people seeking to be tested continue to report being turned away by hospitals and other healthcare providers, even when they present symptoms of COVID-19.

Beth Israel Lahey Health operates a network of 12-hospitals that includes Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington, and Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge. Across Beth Israel Lahey Health’s hospitals, 210 patients had been admitted as of Tuesday with coronavirus symptoms, including three with confirmed cases and the rest “highly suspected” and awaiting test results, the Globe reported this morning as hospitalizations escalated in Greater Boston.

On the North Shore, Dr. Alain Chaoui, head of Congenial Healthcare, said he was worried because he had been running out of swabs for a practice with 50,000 patients across five locations. But Chaoui said he was relieved when he suddenly received a shipment Tuesday of 100 swabs from LabCorp.

“And they said they are going to give us more,” Chaoui said.

Lab turn around times for his COVID-19 tests had been running about four days, but he said the latest batch came in a bit quicker — in three days.

“Hopefully it’s going to be faster now,” he said.

