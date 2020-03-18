As the number of cases rises and cities, schools, and businesses close, many are feeling the widespread effects of the global outbreak creep closer to home. For some, perhaps the reality of it set in last week, when actor Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, announced their COVID-19 tests were positive .

More than 198,000 people across the world have tested positive for coronavirus as of Tuesday night, with the highest number of cases in China, followed by Italy, Iran, Spain, Germany, South Korea, France, and the US, which is reporting just under 6,500 confirmed cases, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University .

“Ok, now we all have someone we love diagnosed with #coronavirus,” journalist Ann Curry tweeted.

“If Tom Hanks ain’t safe, ain’t none of us safe,” another tweet said.

Hanks and Wilson were the first familiar names to disclose their diagnoses with the public, but it wasn’t long after that a wave of others followed suit. Here is a running list of well-known people who have contracted the coronavirus, and a glimpse into how they are doing.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Last Wednesday, Hanks and Wilson, 63, announced they tested positive for coronavirus, reporting body aches and on-and-off chills from Australia.

Five days later, the pair was released from the hospital, and Hanks reported “no fever, but the blahs," and said folding laundry and doing dishes led to a nap on the couch.

The couple had been discharged from the Gold Coast University to self-isolate in a rented house.





Idris Elba

English actor Idris Elba, 47, announced Tuesday he also tested positive for the virus.

The actor, known for his roles in “Luther” and “The Wire,” posted a video on Twitter Tuesday: “I feel ok,” he said. “I have no symptoms so far, but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic.”

Elba continued to keep followers informed with live videos.





Olga Kurylenko

French-Ukranian actress Olga Kurylenko, 40, announced she was diagnosed with the coronavirus on Sunday. She posted a Q&A on Instagram, describing why she wasn’t in a hospital and how she might have contracted the virus.

“Hospitals are full and they are only taking patients that are struggling with life, if I understand correctly. I was told that if I get worse to call an ambulance,” Kurylenko said. “It could be anywhere. I could have touched a taxi handle and gotten it from there. It’s on surfaces!”





Kristofer Hivju

Norwegian actor Kristofer Hivju, 41, known for his role at Tormund Giantsbane on “Game of Thrones," announced he and his family tested positive for coronavirus in an Instagram post Tuesday. He said they are in good health, and self-isolating at home for “as long as it takes.”

Hivju encourages the public to be “extremely careful," and that together “we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals.”





Rachel Matthews

Known as the voice of Honeymaren in “Frozen II,” actress Rachel Matthews, 26, also announced Tuesday that she tested positive for coronavirus.

“Hey guys, I tested positive for COVID-19 and have been in quarantine the last week,” Matthews wrote on her Instagram story.

She logged a timeline of her symptoms, noting that the virus does not take the same course with everyone.

One week into the illness, she reported she was feeling more like herself but remained short of breath and fatigued.

Rachel Matthews. Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Matthews said the test was “insanely hard to come by" and continued that “our country is very behind and we don’t have much of a system in place.” She recommended rest, lots of liquids, and self-quarantine, but noted that people who are high-risk should take different precautions.





Sophie Grégoire Trudeau

Sophie Trudeau, 44, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, tested positive for coronavirus last week, according to a statement from the prime minister’s office.

“She is feeling well, is taking all the recommended precautions, and her symptoms remain mild,” the statement said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau. Doug Mills/The New York Times

Trudeau is undergoing 14 days of isolation under the guidance of doctors.





Rudy Gobert

Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert, 27, was the first NBA player to contract the coronavirus. Days before his diagnosis, he joked with members of the media during a press conference by making sure he touched all the microphones and recording devices on the table before he left. He apologized after testing positive:

Gobert said he is under great care and will fully recover. He later pledged $500,000 for coronavirus relief efforts.





Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell, 23, was the only other Utah Jazz player that tested positive for the coronavirus following Gobert’s diagnosis.

He encouraged social distancing on Twitter, reminding the public to “help keep others safe.”

Christian Wood

Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood became the third NBA player to Test positive for the coronavirus. He remains in isolation and under the care of team medical staff, the NBA reported.

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follower her on Twitter @brittbowker.