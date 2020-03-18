Coronavirus resources
More than 198,000 people across the world have tested positive for coronavirus as of Tuesday night, with the highest number of cases in China, followed by Italy, Iran, Spain, Germany, South Korea, France, and the US, which is reporting just under 6,500 confirmed cases, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.
As the number of cases rises and cities, schools, and businesses close, many are feeling the widespread effects of the global outbreak creep closer to home. For some, perhaps the reality of it set in last week, when actor Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, announced their COVID-19 tests were positive.
“Ok, now we all have someone we love diagnosed with #coronavirus,” journalist Ann Curry tweeted.
“If Tom Hanks ain’t safe, ain’t none of us safe,” another tweet said.
Hanks and Wilson were the first familiar names to disclose their diagnoses with the public, but it wasn’t long after that a wave of others followed suit. Here is a running list of well-known people who have contracted the coronavirus, and a glimpse into how they are doing.
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson
Last Wednesday, Hanks and Wilson, 63, announced they tested positive for coronavirus, reporting body aches and on-and-off chills from Australia.
March 12, 2020
View this post on Instagram
Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx
Five days later, the pair was released from the hospital, and Hanks reported “no fever, but the blahs," and said folding laundry and doing dishes led to a nap on the couch.
March 17, 2020
The couple had been discharged from the Gold Coast University to self-isolate in a rented house.
Idris Elba
English actor Idris Elba, 47, announced Tuesday he also tested positive for the virus.
This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ— Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020
The actor, known for his roles in “Luther” and “The Wire,” posted a video on Twitter Tuesday: “I feel ok,” he said. “I have no symptoms so far, but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic.”
Elba continued to keep followers informed with live videos.
March 17, 2020
March 17, 2020
Olga Kurylenko
French-Ukranian actress Olga Kurylenko, 40, announced she was diagnosed with the coronavirus on Sunday. She posted a Q&A on Instagram, describing why she wasn’t in a hospital and how she might have contracted the virus.
“Hospitals are full and they are only taking patients that are struggling with life, if I understand correctly. I was told that if I get worse to call an ambulance,” Kurylenko said. “It could be anywhere. I could have touched a taxi handle and gotten it from there. It’s on surfaces!”
View this post on Instagram
Thank you to everyone who has sent me well wishes, I’m overwhelmed with everyone’s kindness. I wanted to take this opportunity to answer the most common questions that I’ve been asked regarding Coronavirus. Why I’m not in hospital? Because hospitals are full and they are only taking patients that are struggling with life, if I understand correctly. I was told that if I get worse to call an ambulance. Where I got tested? In the hospital when an ambulance took me there after I called because my fever was over 39. How did I get tested? They took a swab from my throat. Where did I get coronavirus? Impossible to know. It could be anywhere. I could have touched a taxi handle and gotten it from there. It’s on surfaces! For a week my temperature was stable 38. Sometimes up to 38.5. Today it’s come down 🙏 Спасибо всем за поддержку и за тёплые слова!!! Вот ответы на некоторые из ваших вопросов: Почему я не в больнице? Потому, что больницы переполнены и забирают только людей которые борются с жизнью. Мне сказали что если станет хуже звонит опять в скорую. Где мне сделали тест? В больнице куда меня привезла скорая с температурой выше 39. Как сделали тест? Берут мазок в горле. Где я заразилась коронавирусом? Невозможно знать, так как это может быть где угодно! Он на поверхностях. Я могла открыть дверь такси и поймать его с дверной ручки. Неделю моя температура была 38-38,5. Сегодня она уменьшилась 🙏 #Coronavirus #коронавирусp #StaySafe
Kristofer Hivju
Norwegian actor Kristofer Hivju, 41, known for his role at Tormund Giantsbane on “Game of Thrones," announced he and his family tested positive for coronavirus in an Instagram post Tuesday. He said they are in good health, and self-isolating at home for “as long as it takes.”
View this post on Instagram
Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My familiy and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country's Center for Disease Control's website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions. @grymolvaerhivju #fightcorona #solidarity #takecare #folkehelseinstituttet Thanks to @panoramaagency
Hivju encourages the public to be “extremely careful," and that together “we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals.”
Rachel Matthews
Known as the voice of Honeymaren in “Frozen II,” actress Rachel Matthews, 26, also announced Tuesday that she tested positive for coronavirus.
“Hey guys, I tested positive for COVID-19 and have been in quarantine the last week,” Matthews wrote on her Instagram story.
She logged a timeline of her symptoms, noting that the virus does not take the same course with everyone.
One week into the illness, she reported she was feeling more like herself but remained short of breath and fatigued.
Matthews said the test was “insanely hard to come by" and continued that “our country is very behind and we don’t have much of a system in place.” She recommended rest, lots of liquids, and self-quarantine, but noted that people who are high-risk should take different precautions.
Sophie Grégoire Trudeau
Sophie Trudeau, 44, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, tested positive for coronavirus last week, according to a statement from the prime minister’s office.
“She is feeling well, is taking all the recommended precautions, and her symptoms remain mild,” the statement said.
Trudeau is undergoing 14 days of isolation under the guidance of doctors.
Rudy Gobert
Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert, 27, was the first NBA player to contract the coronavirus. Days before his diagnosis, he joked with members of the media during a press conference by making sure he touched all the microphones and recording devices on the table before he left. He apologized after testing positive:
March 12, 2020
A message from @rudygobert27 pic.twitter.com/eKV6asutGN— NBA (@NBA) March 15, 2020
Gobert said he is under great care and will fully recover. He later pledged $500,000 for coronavirus relief efforts.
Donovan Mitchell
Donovan Mitchell, 23, was the only other Utah Jazz player that tested positive for the coronavirus following Gobert’s diagnosis.
View this post on Instagram
Thanks to everyone who has been reaching out since hearing the news about my positive test. We are all learning more about the seriousness of this situation and hopefully people can continue to educate themselves and realize that they need to behave responsibly both for their own health and for the well being of those around them. I appreciate the authorities in Oklahoma who were helpful with the testing process and everyone from the @utahjazz who have been so supportive. I am going to keep following the advice of our medical staff and hope that we can all come together and be there for each other and our neighbors who need our help❤️🕷
He encouraged social distancing on Twitter, reminding the public to “help keep others safe.”
I’m seeing people still out and going to bars clubs restaurants beaches etc... as a country let’s help others and stay inside 🙏🏾🙏🏾— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) March 17, 2020
A message from @spidadmitchell pic.twitter.com/YtChd3eNng— NBA (@NBA) March 14, 2020
Christian Wood
Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood became the third NBA player to Test positive for the coronavirus. He remains in isolation and under the care of team medical staff, the NBA reported.
