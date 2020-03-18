The memo halting employee discipline drew immediate backlash from leaders in the criminal justice community including Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins, who called it “shameful.”

The state agency has come under scrutiny recently, and is being sued over allegations that correction officers used excessive force earlier this year on inmates at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center, the state’s sole maximum security prison. The officers’ actions were allegedly reprisal for an earlier attack by inmates that left several guards injured .

The Massachusetts Department of Correction has halted employee discipline and suspensions as the prison system prepares for a potential virus outbreak, according to an internal agency memo.

Advertisement

“As the rest of the world is looking at ways to get non-violent people OUT of jails and prisons, our [Department of Correction] is bulking up its staff with its disgraced, previously disciplined, & suspended guards,” Rollins tweeted Wednesday.

"They have just issued an invitation to harm, punish and violate prisoners," she added. She tweeted at some lawmakers asking them "to highlight this hypocrisy."

A spokesman for the Department of Corrections did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday afternoon.

The memo appeared on the website Wednesday of the Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union, which represents about 4,000 prison workers. It no longer appeared on the site late Wednesday afternoon.

The memo from DOC Deputy Commissioner Michael G. Grant said: "Effective immediately there will be a moratorium on all staff discipline until further notice. This will include all hearings and appeals at the central office and local level.

“There will also be a moratorium on any staff serving suspensions,” the memo added. “Any situations that are of an egregious nature and require immediate action will be handled on a case by case basis.”

The memo said the move was made “due to the recent COVID-19 crisis” but provided no other details.

Advertisement

In a Wednesday afternoon press conference, Governor Charlie Baker seemed to be unaware of the new correction department directive when a reporter asked him about it.

“On that one in particular, I’ll have to get back to you,” he said. “I can tell you that the DOC has been taking a lot of guidance from the folks at [the Department of] Public Health with respect to almost all of their policies and procedures around managing inmates and managing their facilities.”

A spokesman for Baker’s Executive Office of Public Safety and Security, which oversees the prison system, referred questions to the correction department. Officials at the Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union also did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The new guideline regarding officer discipline does not appear to span other state law enforcement agencies. A State Police spokesman said the department has made no changes to disciplinary procedures.

The correction department memo also drew criticism from the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts.

“We are deeply concerned that the Department of Correction is limiting scrutiny of its own staff amid ongoing allegations of abuse and brutality by corrections officers at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center," said a statement from Carol Rose, executive director of the ACLU of Massachusetts. "If the Department of Correction believes that people should face milder discipline due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it should start with the people in its custody, in addition to its staff.

Advertisement

Correctional facilities are dangerous breeding grounds for viruses, public health experts say. Prison and jail systems across the country have announced several measures to stop the potential spread of COVID-19.

Massachusetts officials recently suspended visits to inmates by family and friends, though attorneys are still allowed to see inmates. The department also said it has provided inmates with educational materials on the transmission of infectious diseases, encouraging frequent hand-washing, and providing inmates health care as needed.

Prisoner legal advocates have called for more transparency about prison health and safety precautions, and encouraged a reduction of the population through the early release of some inmates.

As of Tuesday, the department said it had not received any reports of coronavirus infection inside state prison facilities, where roughly 8,800 people are incarcerated.

The Associated Press reported Wednesday that two federal Bureau of Prisons staff members — one at a facility in Berlin, N.H., and another in Texas — have tested positive for coronavirus. But the AP reported there were no confirmed cases among any of the 175,000 inmates in the federal system.

Vernal Coleman of the Globe staff contributed to this report.





Matt Rocheleau can be reached at matthew.rocheleau@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mrochele