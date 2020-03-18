Coronavirus resources
By now, most of us are aware that those who have tested positive for COVID-19 or are exhibiting symptoms of the disease should self-quarantine for 14 days so as to mitigate the spread of the virus. Currently, 21 of the 218 COVID-19 patients in Boston are hospitalized. This is roughly on-par with estimates that suggest that 10%-20% of those who are infected may require hospitalization. The rest will ride out their illness at home.
However, just 28% of Americans live alone, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, meaning that many positive patients will need to quarantine under the same roof as their healthy spouses, family members, or roommates.
Many readers have submitted questions to the Globe asking what they should do if a household member tests positive or becomes ill with mild coronavirus symptoms. Here’s some guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Household management
- The sick household member should stay in another room or be separated from the other household members as much as possible. Do not share any items, such as utensils, towels or bedding, with the patient.
- Separate the patient from all pets. Although there have not been reports of animals becoming sick with COVID-19, it is still recommended that people sick with COVID-19 limit contact with animals until more information is known about the virus.
- Wear a disposable face mask and gloves when you touch or have contact with the patient. Throw out those items when finished. Remove gloves first, then wash hands. Then remove face mask and wash hands again. Do not reuse the items. Dispose of them in a lined container.
- Wash laundry thoroughly.
- Regularly disinfect all “high-touch” surfaces, such as counters, tabletops and doorknobs. The EPA regularly updates a list of commercial cleaning products proven effective in killing the coronavirus. The agency has provided a searchable list of approved cleaning products and instructions for their use.
- Make sure that shared spaces in the home have good airflow, such as by an air conditioner or an opened window, weather permitting.
Caring for the positive patient:
- Help the patient follow their healthcare provider’s instructions for medication and care. Provide support for getting groceries, prescriptions, and other personal needs.
- Monitor the patient’s symptoms. If the patient is getting sicker, call his or her healthcare provider and tell them that the patient has laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 or is exhibiting symptoms on par with the virus. This will help the healthcare provider’s office take steps to keep other people in the office or waiting room from getting infected. If the patient has a medical emergency and you need to call 911, notify the dispatch personnel that the patient has, or is being evaluated for COVID-19.
