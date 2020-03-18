By now, most of us are aware that those who have tested positive for COVID-19 or are exhibiting symptoms of the disease should self-quarantine for 14 days so as to mitigate the spread of the virus. Currently, 21 of the 218 COVID-19 patients in Boston are hospitalized. This is roughly on-par with estimates that suggest that 10%-20% of those who are infected may require hospitalization. The rest will ride out their illness at home.

However, just 28% of Americans live alone, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, meaning that many positive patients will need to quarantine under the same roof as their healthy spouses, family members, or roommates.