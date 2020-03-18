As support for Sanders grew, the opposition produced letters and opinions warning the Democrats that a democratic socialist could never be elected president. A red herring is a distraction based on a fallacy that misrepresents and distorts the views of another, using scare tactics in order to influence another’s opinion or vote.

The insurance industry and big corporations are breathing easier with Elizabeth Warren out of the running and Bernie Sanders’ campaign losing momentum. Warren and Sanders have been the only two candidates who advocated dismantling the for-profit health care industry. Their universal health care plan, Medicare for All, took a bashing during the early debates. Warren was singled out early.

The manufactured fear about democratic socialism spread quickly going into Super Tuesday. When Sanders emerged from the Nevada caucuses at the end of February a clear front-runner, the Democratic Party establishment propped up Joe Biden’s faltering campaign, and Biden racked up surprising Super Tuesday wins in states where he never even campaigned.

I wonder how much of the angst that surrounded Sanders’ front-runner status was fueled not so much by a fear that Sanders couldn’t beat Trump, but by a fear that he could. Or maybe people just aren’t ready to share the wealth.

Nancy Hall

Cambridge





Without an audience to play to, Democratic debate was real deal

Watching the Democratic debate Sunday night, I was struck by how different it was without a live audience. It was more like an actual debate, and not the sound bite-driven circuses we have gotten used to. I propose that all nationally televised presidential debates now be done this way. Let the two candidates actually debate the issues, without the opportunity to play to the audience.

With the entertainment factor removed, let’s see how our current president demonstrates his grasp of the issues in a real debate environment. I think we would quickly be able to determine whether his suit was empty.

Phil Brodsky

Haverhill