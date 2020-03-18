When Brady posted his farewell to New England on Instagram Tuesday morning, even those who had seemingly accepted it was coming felt the widespread numbness. The generation I come from in particular has not known anything but Tom Brady — the Patriots quarterback was the one constant in a world that’s a shell of what it was in 2001. Like every Patriots fan, we could count on watching Brady for about three hours every week in the fall, and often playing in a huge game at the end of the season.

Tom Brady leaving the Patriots is something everyone should have been prepared for, but no one truly was. All of New England had a front row seat to every shred of information, every report that painted somewhat of a Jackson Pollock’s canvas of information but displayed a clear message: Tom Brady is leaving. Until we see Brady in another uniform, it won’t feel real.

My whole life, I’ve been spoiled with championship after championship, Super Bowl after Super Bowl. I was born in 1996 and Tom Brady remains one of my earliest memories. For those born around the same time, Brady represents a sort of mutual hero or older brother. The memories and emotions he brought are not just mine. They’re everyone’s.

It’s why I have no overtly sentimental, self-indulgent story about how a 5-year-old boy was captivated by the statuesque pose in which Brady caught the football after he spiked it to stop the clock right before Adam Vinatieri kicked the game-winning field goal in Super Bowl XXXVI on Feb. 3, 2002. Or how Brady, orchestrating the greatest and most improbable comeback in Super Bowl history, reduced me to the sweetest tears of joy I’ll shed for a long time. Brady will always be tied to those memories, but the arc capped off by his departure from New England book-ends the story of a hero who showed a generation that even our heroes are human.

New Orleans, LA, In the 2002 Super Bowl, Tom Brady throws a touchdown pass in the second quarter, taking the lead, 13 t0 3. Bill Greene

When my generation watched Brady and the Patriots tear through the league in the early 2000s, we thought he was invincible. Brady was bulletproof and incapable of failure. (In reality, at that age we only paid attention and remembered the biggest games, which to that point were all wins).

At the end of the 2007 season, we watched our hero fail. To quote the Killers, “When I saw him go down, it felt like somebody lied.” Quite literally, as Brady went down trying to heave a last-secondHail Mary to Randy Moss, we found out our hero was human. He could lose. He was still our hero, but he wasn’t invincible. At 11, I hadn’t yet come to the realization that my heroes of the day, my parents and teachers, were all just ordinary people. Brady falling one game short of perfection may have been that moment for my generation.

By the time the loss to the Eagles came in Super Bowl LII in February 2018, I had learned the world was a cruel place and didn’t need Brady’s shortcomings as examples. But that season, and the rest of his time in New England leading up to Tuesday, only reinforced the notion of Brady as just another person: He was frustrated professionally. Brady’s sideline frustration, his minced words in press conferences, and reports on his dissatisfaction with teammates and coaches were clear. Speaking in Brady’s Tom vs Time documentary, his wife Gisele Bündchen said, “He tells me ‘I love it so much and I just want to go to work and feel appreciated and have fun.’”

The Tom Brady generation who grew, lived, and died by his accomplishments get one last lesson from Brady as he departs New England: You have the right to do whatever you need to do to attain professional happiness. We’re at the age where we’re either entering or have just entered professional environments. For the first time, we are experiencing the negative and positive emotions of a real job.

As we’ve grown from young children to about the age Brady was when he led the New England Patriots into Super Bowl champs in 2002, we’ve learned through Brady’s example that negative emotions are okay. He wasn’t the only person who instilled these lessons in us, but seeing our hero experience the same ups, downs, defeats, and victories we’ve all either faced or are going to face is a prominent example for those of us struggling to assert ourselves or make positive changes for the professional world. Brady’s negative emotions drove him to be relentless and ultimately drove him to take a chance for the sake of his own happiness.

Some fans will undoubtedly turn on Brady for leaving the Patriots. Others will let their fandom follow him to his next destination. Some will find a middle ground. I will purchase real estate on this high horse: Be appreciative of the lessons and memories Tom Brady gave you. He is responsible for two hands-worth of the highest emotional highs we may ever have. Other parts of the country have nothing close to that. And they never will. We’ll never have it again, because it’s not going to happen again.

Tom Brady is never going to happen again.

Thank you, Tom.

John Andersen is a producer at 93.7 WEEI in Boston. He produces the Dale & Keefe midday show and contributes to WEEI.com’s podcast network. Follow him on Twitter @JohnWEEI.