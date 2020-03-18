Adam Vaccaro’s article “For T riders, sanitation’s top-of-mind” (Metro, March 12) described the multifaceted transportation effects engendered by the coronavirus crisis, including reduced MBTA ridership and less-crowded roadways. It is apparent that these changes have been partially compensated for by a significant increase in the use of telecommuting by a large number of Massachusetts businesses, which previously have dipped their toes in the technology but now are finding full immersion to their liking.

This crisis-inspired growth of telecommuting has lingered on the fringes of alternative transportation concepts for decades. Once the coronavirus situation has returned to normal, telecommuting ought to be fully encouraged and implemented as a long-term policy alternative to excessive highway and public transit dependency. Further, the positive environmental benefits, in terms of reduced fossil fuel use, would be huge.