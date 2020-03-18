The Nashville Predators draft pick became the first BU defenseman to reach 40 points in a season since Tom Poti accomplished the feat in 1997-98 when he registered 42.

Boston University junior David Farrance is on the list after tallying 14 goals and 29 assists in 34 games. He led all defensemen in points, goals, and power play goals. His nine power play goals were tied for fifth in the nation among all skaters.

The Hobey Baker Award Committee narrowed the field of candidates to 10 Wednesday, and there are several local players in contention for this year’s award, given annually to the top men’s college hockey player in the country.

UMass senior John Leonard was the leading goal scorer in the nation with 27 in 33 games. His six game winners tied him for first in the country. The San Jose Sharks draft pick finished the season strong, scoring 10 goals in the final six games, and his 21 goals in conference play were the most in Hockey East in nine years.

Maine junior Jeremy Swayman finished second in the nation with a save percentage of .939. He recorded three shutouts in his final five games for the Black Bears. Drafted by the Bruins in 2017 in the fourth, Swayman decided to forgo his senior year and signed with Boston on Tuesday.

Providence sophomore Jack Dugan led the NCAA in scoring with 52 points (10 goals, 42 assists) in 34 games. He led the nation in assists, power play points and averaged a national best 1.53 points per game.

All four were named Hockey East first-team all-stars on Wednesday, along with Providence defenseman Michael Callahan and Northeastern forward Tyler Madden. Dugan, Leonard, and Swayman are the three finalists for Hockey East Player of the Year, which will be announced Thursday. Swayman, a unanimous selection for the first team, was also unanimously named the goaltender of the year.

Here is the rest of the Hobey Baker field: Morgan Barron, Cornell University; Jason Cotton, Sacred Heart University; Jordan Kawaguchi, University of North Dakota; Dryden McKay, Minnesota State University; Marc Michaelis, Minnesota State University; and Scott Perunovich, University of Minnesota Duluth.

The Hobey Hat Trick (three finalists) will be announced on April 2, and the Hobey Baker Award winner will be announced on Friday, April 10. The announcement will be televised live on the NHL Network and streamed on the Hobey Baker website at 6 p.m.

Here are the second third Hockey East all-star teams:

<b>Second-Team All-Stars</b>

G: Spencer Knight, Boston College (Fr.)

D: Ben Finkelstein, Boston College (Sr.)

D: Ryan Shea, Northeastern (Sr.)

D: Wyatt Newpower, UConn (Sr.)

F: Mitchell Fossier, Maine (Sr.)

F: Alex Newhook, Boston College (Fr.)

F: Tyce Thompson, Providence (So.)

<b>Third-Team All-Stars</b>

G: Tyler Wall, UMass Lowell (Sr.)

D: Max Gildon, New Hampshire (Jr.)

D: Jesper Mattila, Boston College (Sr.)

D: Jake McLaughlin, UMass (Jr.)

F: David Cotton, Boston College (Sr.)

F: Patrick Harper, Boston Univ. (Sr.)

F: Trevor Zegras, Boston Univ. (Fr.)





