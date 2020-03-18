Apparently, all it takes to drum up interest in your NFL franchise is to convince Tom Brady to join.

After ESPN’s Jeff Darlington and Adam Schefter reported that the six-time Super Bowl champion was expected to sign with Tampa Bay, the Tampa Bay Times reported that more than 2,000 individuals were in an online queue to purchase Buccaneers season tickets.

At 7:15 p.m., there were 1,366 people in a line that took about 20 minutes to reach the main page, according to the Tampa Bay Times. At 7:40, the number reached 2,400.