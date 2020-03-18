Apparently, all it takes to drum up interest in your NFL franchise is to convince Tom Brady to join.
After ESPN’s Jeff Darlington and Adam Schefter reported that the six-time Super Bowl champion was expected to sign with Tampa Bay, the Tampa Bay Times reported that more than 2,000 individuals were in an online queue to purchase Buccaneers season tickets.
At 7:15 p.m., there were 1,366 people in a line that took about 20 minutes to reach the main page, according to the Tampa Bay Times. At 7:40, the number reached 2,400.
Per @Ticketmaster site, there’s | 2,400 people “in line” to buy #Bucs season passes given the Brady news. Just for conversation sake, what player signed by #Rays would get a similar response?— Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) March 17, 2020
NBC Sports Boston later reported that the queue took 50 minutes, with more than 4,000 people in line for tickets at Raymond James Stadium.
Prices started at $404.80 per seat and maxed out at $3,822.50.
The Buccaneers ranked 30th out of 32 NFL teams in attendance in 2019, averaging 51,898 fans per game.
In contrast, the Patriots averaged 65,753 fans per game (19th in the league) and boast a season ticket waiting list that fans have waited 14 years on before getting the chance to buy seats.