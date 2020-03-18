The Jaguars are dumping Foles a little more than a year after giving the 2018 Super Bowl MVP a four-year, $88 million contract that included a whopping $50.125 million guaranteed.

The Jaguars agreed Wednesday to trade quarterback Nick Foles to the Bears for a compensatory fourth-round draft pick, according to a person familiar with the transaction.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are trying to mitigate one of the costliest mistakes in franchise history. The Chicago Bears could benefit from the purge.

The Bears are getting a veteran starter to compete with Mitchell Trubisky, who struggled in his third season. They are expected to rework Foles’s contract, which has three years remaining.

Advertisement

Foles is due to make $15.125 million in 2020 and would have counted $21.837 million against Jacksonville’s salary cap. Dealing him will still be costly for the Jaguars — they will take on $18.75 million in dead money this fall — but it will free up about $35 million over the next two years. Jacksonville saves a little more than $3 million in 2020 by trading him.

The Jaguars are in full rebuild mode after their 10th losing season in the last 12 years. Last March, owner Shad Khan, general manager Dave Caldwell, and coach Doug Marrone raved about Foles and what it meant to finally have a franchise quarterback after a decades-long search that saw Jacksonville try Byron Leftwich, David Garrard, Blaine Gabbert, Chad Henne, and Blake Bortles.

But the 31-year-old Foles ended up being the latest bust in Jacksonville. He broke his left collarbone early in the season opener, missed the next eight games, and then got benched in his third game back.

Rookie Gardner Minshew, a sixth-round draft pick from Washington State, played well enough in Foles’s absence to make Caldwell and Marrone believe he’s got more upside moving forward. It also made Foles expendable.

Advertisement

Bears GM Ryan Pace has made it clear the team is committed to Trubisky despite his regression in 2019. Pace largely tied his reputation to Trubisky by trading up a spot with San Francisco to draft him with the No. 2 overall pick in 2017, ahead of Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and Houston’s Deshaun Watson. While Mahomes and Watson have emerged as two of the best quarterbacks in the league, Trubisky has mixed some promising flashes with poor decisions and even worse throws.

The Bears were hoping he would take a big step forward last season — his second in coach Matt Nagy’s system — but that did not happen. His yards (3,138), completion rate (63.2 percent), touchdowns (17) and rating (83) all dropped from the previous year.

Foles, meanwhile, completed 77 of 117 passes for 736 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in four games last season. He also ran four times for 23 yards and lost two fumbles.

Fowler to Falcons

The Falcons and Dante Fowler agreed to a $48 million, three-year contract, reuniting the outside linebacker with one of his coaches in college.

The 25-year-old Fowler played college ball at the University of Florida. When he was a freshman in 2012, Falcons coach Dan Quinn was the Gators’ defensive coordinator.

Fowler was a first-round pick by Jacksonville in 2015. He set a career high with 11½ sacks for the Rams in 2019. He set another career high by starting 14 of his 16 games.

Advertisement

Fowler celebrated the new deal on his Twitter account when he referred to the Falcons' slogan by writing “#Rise Up!! Let's go baby!!”

Fowler will be expected to replace Vic Beasley as the team’s top pass rusher. Beasley agreed to a one-year deal free agent with the Titans.

Saints sign Jenkins

Veteran safety Malcolm Jenkins agreed to a four-year, $32 million contract with the Saints.

Jenkins returns to the team that made him a first-round draft choice out of Ohio State in 2009. Jenkins, 32, has played 11 NFL seasons — his first five with the Saints and past six with the Eagles, who declined to pick up his option for the 2020 season.

Last season, Jenkins started all 16 games for Philadelphia and made or assisted on 81 tackles, including six tackles for losses and 2½ sacks.

Jets dump Johnson

Trumaine Johnson’s stint with the Jets is over after two disappointing and injury-plagued seasons.

Johnson was the team’s biggest free agent signing in 2018, when it gave him a five-year, $72.5 million contract that included $34 million in guaranteed money. The Jets viewed him as a cornerstone type of player on defense who would team with the likes of young safeties Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye to form one of the league’s top secondaries for the next several years.

Instead, Johnson played in only 17 games with the Jets, starting 15, and never lived up to expectations.

The move Wednesday was expected, but New York waited until the start of the new league year to designate Johnson a post-June 1 cut. That saves the Jets $11 million in salary cap space this year, with $4 million in dead money this year and $8 million in 2021.

Advertisement

While they cut ties with Johnson, the Jets are bringing back cornerback Brian Poole by re-signing him to a one-year, $5 million fully guaranteed contract, agent Drew Rosenhaus said.

Joseph a Charger

Defensive tackle Linval Joseph agreed to a two-year contract with the Chargers. Two people familiar with the deal told the AP that Joseph’s contract is for $17 million but could go as high as $19 million with additional incentives. Joseph will be entering his 11th season. He was drafted in the second round by the Giants in 2010 and spent the past six years with the Vikings. He was released last week in a salary cap move … The Rams agreed to a one-year contract worth $10 million with pass-rushing linebacker Leonard Floyd. Floyd spent his first four NFL seasons with the Bears, who chose him with the ninth overall pick in 2016. He had seven sacks in his rookie season, but his totals have declined in each subsequent season. The Bears released him Tuesday. Floyd’s position coach for the past two seasons with the Bears was Brandon Staley, the Rams’ new defensive coordinator … The Steelers turned free agency into a family reunion for the Watt family. The team agreed to terms with fullback Derek Watt on a three-year contract worth $9.75 million, luring him from the Chargers to Pittsburgh to join All-Pro younger brother T.J. Watt, who recorded 14½ sacks from his spot at outside linebacker in 2019. Derek Watt, 27, spent four seasons with the Chargers, primarily as a special teams ace. He has 29 career touches for 201 yards and a touchdown as well as 35 tackles. Watt’s signing paved the way for the Steelers to release veteran fullback Roosevelt Nix … The Cardinals agreed to a three-year deal with linebacker Devon Kennard, who played the past two years with the Lions, including all 16 games last season and tied a career high with seven sacks …The Panthers released Eric Reid just 13 months after giving the veteran safety a three-year, $22 million contract extension. Reid was the first player to join former teammate Colin Kaepernick’s protest against social injustice by kneeling during the national anthem. He has also been an outspoken voice in the players’ union, recently advocating against the new labor contract that players voted to ratify … The Vikings terminated the contract of starting right guard Josh Kline, a former Patriot, after just one season. The Vikings will save about $1.5 million in salary-cap charges, but they’ll have to carry forward about $4.5 million in dead money … Left tackle Andrew Whitworth agreed to a three-year deal to return to the Rams. The 38-year-old four-time Pro Bowl selection has been an anchor on the Rams’ line while protecting Jared Goff’s blind side all the way to his first career playoff victories and his first Super Bowl appearance during the 2018 season … The Redskins agreed to sign safety Sean Davis to a one-year deal that could be worth up to $5 million … The Bengals released right guard John Miller, their latest move to overhaul an offensive line that’s been a critical weakness the past two years. The move came five days after the Bengals released left tackle Cordy Glenn, who missed 10 games last season with a concussion and a team suspension … Former 49ers coach and executive Bill McPherson died Tuesday at the age of 88. McPherson spent 20 seasons as a defensive assistant for the 49ers from 1979-98, helping the franchise win five Super Bowl titles. He was hired in coach Bill Walsh’s first season with the team and was defensive coordinator from 1989-93 under coach George Seifert. McPherson later worked as the team’s director of pro personnel from 1999-2002 and a personnel consultant from 2003-05.