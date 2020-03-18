Linebacker Elandon Roberts, who spent the last four seasons with the Patriots, has agreed to a deal with Miami, according to an ESPN report.
Roberts, who started 33 regular-season games with New England, was a sixth-round pick out of Houston in 2016. The 6-foot, 238-pounder was a part of the Patriots’ linebacking rotation the last couple of years, but also worked as a part-time fullback this past season.
With the Dolphins, the 25-year-old Roberts will be reunited with former New England assistant Brian Flores, who became Miami’s head coach last offseason.
Flores hasn’t been shy about acquiring former Patriots; Roberts, linebacker Kyle Van Noy, and offensive lineman Ted Karras have all agreed to deals with the Dolphins over the last few days.
