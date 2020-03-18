Linebacker Elandon Roberts, who spent the last four seasons with the Patriots, has agreed to a deal with Miami, according to an ESPN report.

Roberts, who started 33 regular-season games with New England, was a sixth-round pick out of Houston in 2016. The 6-foot, 238-pounder was a part of the Patriots’ linebacking rotation the last couple of years, but also worked as a part-time fullback this past season.