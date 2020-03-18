There’s only one thing to do: FILL OUT A BRACKET ANYWAY.

Now, I am lost. Without the NCAA men’s basketball tournament starting this week, I feel I am aimless in my intentions.

I should have been in Dayton, Ohio, this week. I had scheduled a trip to the First Four and was really looking forward to it. Maybe I’d buy a North Carolina A&T shirt if the Aggies made it there. I’ve kind of adopted them; maybe I’d try to sneak into their student section.

Based on the bracket link posted by ESPN’s Joe Lunardi — the original bracketologist and still the best — I will project what might have happened. Cue the dream-sequence music.

Advertisement

Keep in mind, I’m biased. I’ll always root for the upset and against the Power 5 schools. But I also will be rational.

The first four days of the tournament are the best, because that’s when upsets happen.

If there was an NCAA Tournament, this is what Joe Sullivan's bracket would look like. Tommy Piatchek/Staff illustration (custom credit)

The upsets

Richmond over Butler: The Spiders have been underrated all season. Butler has faded as the season progressed.

Hofstra over Villanova: Great guard play is critical, and Hofstra has a trio of veterans doing the ballhandling and most of the scoring. The Pride could even be a Sweet 16 team.

North Texas over Wisconsin: A chance for North Texas guard Javion Hamlet to become a first-round legend.

East Tennessee over Iowa: The Hawkeyes’ shooting has betrayed them.

Belmont over Duke: The Dookies have underachieved and are ripe for an upset at the hands of the sharp-shooting Bruins.

Stephen F. Austin over Ohio State: The Lumberjacks won at Duke; Ohio State has been inconsistent at best.

Yale over Michigan: The Bulldogs’ unselfish play, good defense, and rebounding will make a difference.

New Mexico State over Oregon: The Ducks can’t be trusted; the Aggies are on a long winning streak.

Advertisement

Saint Mary’s over Baylor in the second round: The Bears look like a team that has already played its best basketball. They are the most vulnerable No. 1 seed.

The New England teams

Boston University will have a tough matchup with Robert Morris in the First Four, then the Terriers will be no match for Dayton.

Providence should win a game, but then is faced with Kentucky.

Vermont has played lots of teams tough, but the Catamounts cannot match Louisville’s weapons.

Yale has the profile of a surprise Sweet 16 team.

The Sweet 16

Here, the results return to more normal expectations, but there will be some interesting matchups, especially Dayton vs. Maryland in the East, Michigan State vs. Creighton in South, and BYU-San Diego State in the West.

The Elite Eight

There should be some great games in this round, with Dayton-Florida State, Kansas-Kentucky, Louisville-Creighton, and Gonzaga-San Diego State (for the mythical non-power-conference championship). Dayton is one of the few teams that has enough depth and offensive skills to offset Florida State’s depth and defense. Also, Obi Toppin is the national player of the year.

Kansas-Kentucky is a classic blueblood matchup; it will be close, but Kansas will prevail. Louisville-Creighton has the makings of an entertaining, high-scoring game. I’ve changed my mind about San Diego State point guard Malachi Flynn. I thought he was a semi-knucklehead, but after watching several late-season games, I’m convinced he’s an All-American. He’s better than any of Gonzaga’s guards. He will make the difference.

Advertisement

The Final Four

Dayton vs. Kansas: They meet again; they played for the championship in the Maui Invitational, where Kansas won in overtime. It will be a similar game, closely contested, with Kansas prevailing in the end.

Louisville vs. San Diego State: San Diego State is the higher-seeded team but will be regarded as the outsider. Louisville will be favored in Las Vegas and will win on the floor.

National championship

Kansas has improved steadily throughout the season, and two players in particular have developed into great ones: guard Devon Dotson and center Udoka Azubuike. Louisville will need an All-American performance from Jordan Nwora to win this game.

Kansas will prevail. That will be a great way for things to end for coach Bill Self, because next year is going to be very different. Kansas and Self are going to be punished by the NCAA for recruiting violations, maybe severely.

He could head to the NBA to avoid dealing with it. Or he could retire. If not, he’ll most likely get a suspension, and there should be other penalties that will affect the team. He’d better enjoy this while he can.

Wait, that’s right, it’s not real. I guess he has to have his own dream sequence.