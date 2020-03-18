An unidentified NHL player has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Ottawa Senators announced late Tuesday night one of their players has tested positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms, and is in isolation.
Ottawa’s announcement further stated that the team is “in the process of notifying anyone who has had known close contact with the athlete and are working with our team doctors and public health officials. As a result of this positive case, all members of the Ottawa Senators are requested to remain isolated, to monitor their health and seek advice from our team medical staff.”
Before the NHL suspended regular-season play, the Senators had played three road games in California — March 7 in San Jose, March 10 in Anaheim, and last Wednesday, March 11 in Los Angeles. They were supposed to play in Chicago on Friday.
“The health of our players, fans, and community remains our highest priority. We will continue to do everything we can to help ensure our players, staff, fans and the greater community remain safe and healthy during this time of uncertainty due to the spread of the coronavirus,” the statement added.