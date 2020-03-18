The 5-foot-9-inch, 190-pounder had 32 catches for 359 yards (both career highs) and a touchdown last year with the Cardinals.

Byrd, 27, was an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina who signed with the Panthers. He played three years with Carolina before joining Arizona, and for his career, he has 44 catches for 488 yards and three touchdowns.

He also has special teams experience -- he’s worked as a punt returner and kick returner. He has 14 career kick returns, and has averaged 25.1 yards per opportunity with one touchdown. He’s also returned 12 punts, and has an average of 9.4 yards per return.

Advertisement

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.