The Patriots have reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with veteran defensive tackle Beau Allen, according to Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio.

The 6-foot-3-inch, 327-pounder has been in the league for six seasons -- four with Philadelphia and two with Tampa Bay. Part of the Eagles’ team that beat the Patriots in Super Bowl LII, he has 16 career regular-season starts, 2.5 career sacks, and 117 career tackles.