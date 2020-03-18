A two veterans are departing the Patriots via a trade and a free-agency signing on Wednesday.
The Patriots are trading safety Duron Harmon to the Detroit Lions in exchange for draft picks, the Globe’s Jim McBride confirmed. The move will free up about $3.65 million in cap space, according to Ben Volin.
Harmon, 29, was drafted by the Patriots out of Rutgers in the third round in 2013. In seven seasons with the Patriots, he registered 175 tackles and 17 interceptions.
Lions now have Danny Amendola, Trey Flowers, Justin Coleman, Jamie Collins, Danny Shelton and Duron Harmon. Surprised they didn't get Brady, too— Ben Volin (@BenVolin) March 18, 2020
Defensive lineman Danny Shelton is leaving the Patriots to sign with the Detroit Lions. The deal is for two years and $8 million, according to ESPN.
The five-year veterans spent the last two seasons with the Patriots. He appeared in all 16 regular season games in 2019, with 14 starts, to register a career high 61 tackles and three sacks.
Thank you Pats Nation and @patriots organization! It’s been a great two years and I’m forever thankful for the opportunity. Looking forward to what the future holds. #ThankYou #PatsNation #MistaLavalava #TheSheltons… https://t.co/Rk4eWIImYP— Danny Shelton (@Danny_Shelton55) March 18, 2020
