A two veterans are departing the Patriots via a trade and a free-agency signing on Wednesday.

The Patriots are trading safety Duron Harmon to the Detroit Lions in exchange for draft picks, the Globe’s Jim McBride confirmed. The move will free up about $3.65 million in cap space, according to Ben Volin.

Harmon, 29, was drafted by the Patriots out of Rutgers in the third round in 2013. In seven seasons with the Patriots, he registered 175 tackles and 17 interceptions.