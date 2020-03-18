The Lions, coach by former Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, will have a strong New England flavor next season.

Perhaps more important, the move frees up about $3.65 million in salary cap space for New England.

The Patriots traded veteran safety Duron Harmon to the Detroit Lions Wednesday for a pair of undisclosed draft picks, according to a league source.

In addition to Harmon, Patricia agreed to terms with defensive tackle Danny Shelton on a two-year, $8 million deal, according to the player’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus. On Monday, the Lions signed Jamie Collins, according to the linebacker’s agent, David Canter.

Patricia already has former Patriots Trey Flowers, Danny Amendola, and Justin Coleman on his roster.

In New England, Harmon was a big piece of one of the best defenses and top safety groups in the league along with Devin McCourty and Patrick Chung.

A center-field specialist with a penchant for late game-clinching interceptions, Harmon collected 17 picks over seven seasons and another four in 17 playoff games.

A three-time Super Bowl champion, Harmon has been incredibly durable during his career, missing just one game.

Harmon wrote an appreciation to the departing Tom Brady Tuesday and just one day later finds himself with a new home.

“Watching you come to work everyday was a dream come true because everyday you came to work with an intense focus, and competitive attitude … This isn’t a goodbye, just a see you later,’’ Harmon wrote in an Instagram post.

Shelton, who is coming off one of his best professional seasons, took to social media shortly after his deal was announced.

“Thank you Pats Nation and Patriots organization! It’s been a great two years and I’m forever thankful for the opportunity. Looking forward to what the future holds,’’ he wrote.

