The longtime Chargers star agreed to a one-year contract with Indy on Tuesday, according to a person who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal cannot be officially announced until Wednesday.

Philip Rivers spent more than a decade picking apart the Indianapolis Colts and irritating their fans.

General manager Chris Ballard has now filled two major offseason needs in two days — adding an eight-time Pro Bowl quarterback to the roster less than 24 hours after acquiring Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner in a trade with San Francisco.

What the Colts are getting with the 38-year-old Rivers is a 16-year veteran, coming off a season in which he had his fewest touchdown passes, 23, since 2007 and his most interceptions, 20, since 2016. It was one reason the Chargers decided not to bring back the franchise's career passing leader.

In Indy, Rivers will be reunited with coach Frank Reich and offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni. Reich was the Chargers’ quarterbacks coach in 2013 and the offensive coordinator in 2014 and 2015. Sirianni spent five seasons in San Diego, two as quarterbacks coach.

Rather than using the No. 13 pick in April’s draft to bring in a new young gun, the Colts dealt it to the 49ers for Buckner and then continued negotiating with Rivers’s agents.

Now, presumably, Rivers will replace Jacoby Brissett as the Colts’ starter.

Brissett started 15 of 16 games last season after replacing the retired Andrew Luck in August. The Colts went 7-9 and missed the playoffs for the fourth time in five years.

But from the moment of Luck's sudden departure through last month's NFL annual scouting combine, Ballard continued insisting the Colts were all-in with Brissett.

It now appears Brissett will be the odd man out in Indy and could even be on the move. He was acquired in a deal with New England just before the 2017 season.

New deal for Brees

The Saints and record-setting quarterback Drew Brees agreed on a two-year, $50 million contract, a person familiar with the situation said.

Brees has said repeatedly that he is taking career decisions one year at a time. His new contract gives the 41-year-old, 19-year veteran the leverage to decide after this season whether he wants to continue playing.

Brees missed five games with a throwing hand injury that required surgery but was still productive last season while leading New Orleans to a third straight playoff appearance. Brees’s 74.3 percent completion rate ranked second in NFL history behind only his 2018 record of 74.4 percent.

He also passed for 27 touchdowns while throwing just four interceptions and was selected to a fourth straight Pro Bowl, the 13th of his career.

Brees was due to become a free agent this offseason, but he announced in mid-February that he wanted to keep playing and retire as a Saint. So the only real questions were when the deal would get done and how much it would be worth.

In this case, Brees accepted deal that did not place him in the top 10 QBs in the NFL in terms of annual salary, essentially taking a hometown discount in hopes giving the club a better chance to build a Super Bowl contender around him.

The Saints have made the playoffs the past three seasons, including a trip to the NFC title game two seasons ago. Each of their past three playoff losses have came down the final play, with two ending in overtime.

Brees is the NFL’s all-time leader in completions with 6,867, yards passing with 77,416, and touchdowns with 547.

Panthers , Newton part

The Panthers are parting ways with Cam Newton and quickly working to find his replacement.

Carolina general manager Marty Hurney said via Twitter the team is giving the 31-year-old quarterback permission to seek a trade — although the former league MVP responded by saying he never requested one.

“Every year difficult decisions are made and they are never easy,” Hurney said. "We have been working with Cam and his agent to find the best fit for him moving forward and he will always be a Carolina Panther in our hearts.”

Newton was quick to respond to the Panthers on social media, saying he didn't ask for the trade.

“Stop the word play!!” Newton tweeted. “I never asked for it!! There is no dodging this one; I love the Panthers to death and will always love you guys!! Please do not try and play me or manipulate the narrative and act like I wanted this: You forced me into this.”

The Panthers appear to have their sights on Teddy Bridgewater as a replacement for Newton. The team is in negotiations with the free agent quarterback from the Saints, a person familiar with the situation told the AP.

The 27-year-old Bridgewater spent the past two seasons with the Saints and led them to five straight wins while Brees was injured, completing 68 percent of his passes with nine touchdown passes and two interceptions. Bridgewater previously worked one season in New Orleans with Joe Brady, who is now Carolina’s offensive coordinator, and would have some familiarity with the offensive scheme.

Newton has battled shoulder and foot injuries the last two seasons and lost his last eight starts for the Panthers.

Panthers owner David Tepper, who has been noncommittal on Newton’s future with the team ever since last season, released what amounted to a goodbye statement Tuesday on Twitter saying, “I wish him all of the best.”

Bears add Quinn, subtract Floyd

The Bears agreed to a five-year, $70 million deal with former All-Pro defensive end Robert Quinn, giving them another elite pass rusher to line up opposite outside linebacker Khalil Mack.

Agent Sean Kiernan confirmed the deal, which includes $30 million guaranteed, to the NFL Network.

Quinn bounced back with 11½ sacks last year following a trade to Dallas from Miami despite a two-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy against performance-enhancing drugs. He finished with single-digit sacks the previous four seasons for the St. Louis and Los Angeles Rams, and the Dolphins. Quinn, who turns 30 in May, had 19 sacks for St. Louis in an All-Pro season in 2013 and had 10½ the following year on the way to his second straight Pro Bowl selection. He has 80½ in nine seasons.

Later Tuesday, the Bears released outside linebacker Leonard Floyd, parting with a former first-round draft pick who never boosted their pass rush the way they envisioned.

Floyd contributed against the run and in pass coverage. But he did not develop as a pass rusher the way the Bears thought he would when they traded up to draft him at No. 9 overall in 2016.

Floyd had 18½ sacks in four seasons, including a career-low three last year.

Extension for Bills’ Poyer

A person with direct knowledge of the decision told the AP that safety Jordan Poyer has agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Bills.

Poyer was entering the final year of a four-year contract, and his new deal runs through the end of the 2022 season.

The 28-year-old Poyer has been a starter since signing with Buffalo, where he’s been part of a formidable backfield alongside safety Micah Hyde and cornerback Tre’Davious White. The Bills allowed the fourth-fewest yards passing in the NFL last season, a year after finishing first in that category.

Poyer has 11 interceptions in 47 games with Buffalo, and had a team-leading four forced fumbles last season.

Raiders active

The Raiders agreed with free agent linebacker Cory Littleton on a three-year contract. NFL Network reported the contract is worth up to $36 million. Littleton is the second big free agent addition at linebacker for the Raiders, who have had a revolving door at the position in recent years. The Raiders also agreed to a one-year deal with veteran tight end Jason Witten … Offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga agreed to a contract with the Chargers. The 6-foot-5-inch, 335-pound Bulaga spent the past 10 seasons with Green Bay. He will turn 31 on Saturday and upgrades an offensive line that struggled last season. He is likely to start at right tackle … The Rams declined their contract option on cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman, a valuable part of their defense for the past three seasons. Robey-Coleman was the defender who admittedly got away with pass interference against New Orleans receiver Tommylee Lewis in the NFC Championship game in January 2019. His option would have counted for only $4.5 million against the cap for the Rams, who have little available space … The Titans added a pass rusher, agreeing to terms with defensive end Vic Beasley. The No. 8 overall pick in the 2015 draft led the NFL with 15½ sacks in 2016 for the Falcons. Atlanta declined to re-sign Beasley after he managed only 18 sacks combined over the past three seasons … The Eagles released standout safety Malcolm Jenkins, who led their secondary for the last six years and helped them win the Super Bowl following the 2017 season. Jenkins, 32, had one year left on his contract at $7.6 million. He will cost the team $6 million under the cap, but the Eagles also save nearly $5 million by cutting Jenkins … Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips agreed to sign with the Cardinals. The 6-6, 341-pound Phillips just finished a breakout season for the Bills, where he played in 16 games, starting nine and finishing with a career-high 9½ sacks … Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah agreed to a $15 million, two-year contract with the Dolphins. Ogbah had 5½ sacks last year for the Super Bowl champion Chiefs … The Buccaneers re-signed linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul to a two-year, $27 million contract.