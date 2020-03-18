Karras, a 2016 sixth-round pick of the Patriots, was a backup for three seasons before stepping into the starting role in 2019 when David Andrews missed the season with health issues. Karras started 15 games and was an able fill-in, proving himself in his contract year.

According to a league source, Ted Karras has agreed to a one-year, $4 million deal with the Miami Dolphins.

The Patriots have some figuring out to do at center, having lost their backup-turned-starter in free agency.

The hope for the Patriots is that Andrews will be healthy enough to play in 2020, though there’s uncertainty there. Even if that works out, losing Karras still equates to losing the top backup interior lineman on the roster. Karras made starts at guard and center during his time in New England.

If Andrews can play, the Patriots have a potential starting offensive line in Isaiah Wynn, Joe Thuney, Andrews, Shaq Mason and Marcus Cannon as long as Thuney, who was given the franchise tag, isn’t traded.

The backup situation would be less clear, with tackle Marshall Newhouse and center/guard James Ferentz still free agents. Yodney Cajuste, Hjalte Froholdt, Korey Cunningham and Najee Toran are all under contract but are young and unproven.

Karras’ departure to Miami is one of several free agency choices former Patriots have made that are landing them with teams coached by former Patriots coaches. Former Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy is also joining the Dolphins as a free agent and defensive lineman Danny Shelton, linebacker Jamie Collins and safety Duron Harmon (via trade) are going to Detroit.

Beyond his play, Karras was a well-liked, funny presence in the locker room known for his love of history and encyclopedic knowledge of the television show ‘The Office.’

Nora Princiotti can be reached at nora.princiotti@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @NoraPrinciotti.