First was Brady’s morning farewell message posted to social media, followed by the evening reports of a free agent deal with Tampa Bay, one that could be finalized as early as Wednesday afternoon.

Tom Brady is an ex-Patriot. He is a former New Englander, a “onetime” quarterback for the local team in red, white, and blue. His tenure as Patriots quarterback is in the past tense, months of speculation and angst knocked flat by Tuesday’s 1-2 punch.

As all of New England staggers to rise, Brady walks boldly into his next arena, the TB-to-TB handoff opening an audacious new chapter for a man who accomplished so much across 20 years of Patriot life. Brady didn’t just reshape a franchise, he reset the bar for an entire league, his sustained excellence marked by three Super Bowl titles in each of his two decades, an achievement unparalleled in NFL history.

But even if he already goes down as the greatest quarterback ever, he clearly wasn’t finished stating his case. And if that meant finding a new home to prove it, here he goes.

Who are we to tell him otherwise, to tell him not to play anymore, to warn him not to go someplace else, to insist that completing a career wearing one jersey and one jersey alone was worth any concession it might have taken to stay in New England? He has every right to move on.

But we do get to ask: At what price?

Maybe Brady gets the last laugh here, and when you think of it, if he somehow leads the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl, if he even helps end the second-longest current playoff drought in the league, he will definitely deserve a good giggle at the Patriots’ expense.

To do all of that would be to break the Belichick way, to counter the cold-hearted coach’s nearly undefeated formula of getting rid of players before they become a burden. To coldly go where his coach has so coldly gone before? That would truly set Brady apart.

Yet there is undeniable risk to what the quarterback is doing, and he knows that, too. If he fails in Tampa, that ongoing New England question about who deserved more credit for success, he or Bill Belichick, will tilt in the coach’s favor.

But to think Brady would be cowed by the possibility of failure would be to overlook the core of the man selected 199th in the 2000 NFL draft, the one who has successfully bet on himself enough times to be certain he can do it again, the one who all those years ago told Patriots owner Robert Kraft that the late-round draft pick spent on him “was the best decision this organization has ever made.” He proved that one right many, many times over.

Will he do the same for the Bucs? There are pieces in place that he wasn’t getting in New England anymore. There’s a coach with a reputation for player-friendliness and quarterback wizardry, and the appeal of Bruce Arians’s leadership style is quite the contrast to dour old Bill. There’s a wide receiver corps that already includes two guys who had more than 1,000 yards apiece a year ago, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, and plenty of rumors that Brady will push for a reunion with Antonio Brown despite Brown’s myriad problems off the field.

There’s an offense ripe for someone good enough to match Jameis Winston’s production (33 touchdown passes last year) but not his mistakes (his 30 interceptions made him the charter member of the 30-30 club) and Brady, with 24 touchdowns against just eight picks a year ago, steps right in.

But let’s not ignore the potential problems, either. Brady will be 43 when (if) a new season begins. His strength throwing downfield is not what it once was, his legendary accuracy clearly thrown off in certain situations.

One longtime NFL scout saw Brady for the first time in years last season, and was startled by some of what he saw on film. Flaws. Age. Mistakes.

As the scout described it, Brady was much like his old self when he was able to stay on his spot, set his feet, and throw. But once he was forced to move? “He couldn’t put anything on the ball,” the scout said.

Yet there he was anyway, winning another AFC East title, advancing to another playoff game, still throwing touchdowns despite being surrounded by one of the least explosive group of offensive weapons he’d worked with in two decades in New England.

But there he was also, at 11:18 p.m. on Jan. 4, his last desperation throw in a wild-card loss bouncing off one Titan and into the hands of another, a pick-6 by Logan Ryan serving as reminder that, more often than not, the storybook endings happen only in storybooks.

The heart of Brady’s New England tale will never change. As Kraft said in his statement Tuesday, “No one could have imagined the fairytale story that would be written.” As Belichick echoed, “Nothing about the end of Tom’s Patriots career changes how unfathomably spectacular it was.” As longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels added, “He defined what it means to be a Patriot.’”

Only he’s not a Patriot anymore.

He’s (apparently) a Buc, with something to prove. Which makes for a fascinating next chapter to come.





