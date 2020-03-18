The signing isn’t official yet, but it is coming, per reports. And with the Buccaneers, Brady’s future football life will include the kind of young, talented supporting cast he did not have in New England in 2019. It will be in a place where his star will shine bigger and brighter than anyone else’s, and where he may be given influence not normally afforded players. It will also be in a place with an offensive system, a coach, and an organizational infrastructure wildly different from those Brady is used to.

How those pros and cons shake out in Tampa Bay will determine how we look back at the choice Brady is making.

Other than money, the most enticing quality the Bucs had to offer was their roster. They have two genuine top-10 receivers in Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, competent tight ends in O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate and an offensive line that’s capable to good. They have a decent running back in Ronald Jones and can add to that position.

Ronald Jones rushed for 724 and six touchdowns in his sophomore season. Michael Reaves/Getty

Their defense was quietly solid last season under coordinator Todd Bowles, especially late in the year as a young secondary started to gel. According to Pro Football Focus, Bucs defensive backs totaled 22 pass breakups over the final eight weeks of the season. Overall, Tampa Bay had the second youngest roster in the NFL last year. They should only be getting better.

So far this offseason, the Bucs have put the franchise tag on pass rusher Shaquil Barrett (19.5 sacks last season) and re-signed Jason Pierre Paul.

The Super Bowl is in Tampa next year and a host team has never played in the game. From a pure talent perspective, there’s a pretty easy argument to be made that the Buccaneers were a quarterback-who-doesn’t-throw 30-interceptions away from having a good shot to change that.

But …

This is a square peg taking $30 million per year from a round hole.

Coach Bruce Arians loves quarterbacks and there’s a lot to love about the greatest ever but, stylistically, this is not a natural pairing. Historically, Arians has loved big-armed, boom-or-bust throwers who drive the ball downfield. Brady is accurate and savvy and likes to use those traits to get rid of the ball quickly and work the shallow and intermediate parts of the field.

Bruce Arians will certainly be looking forward to upgrading from Jameis Winston at quarterback. Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

Arians’ quarterbacks have ranked in the top five in air yards per attempt in each season he’s coached since 2016, according to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats.

Jameis Winston, whose days in Tampa are probably numbered and who will have to contend with a shrinking market for quarterbacks, ranked second in that category (10.5) last season while Brady ranked 25th (7.6) among eligible passers. Winston also had 13.4 yards per completion last year to Brady’s 10.9, While some of that may be tied to who they were throwing to, Brady’s yards per completion have declined each of the last three years.

Change will be necessary. The ask? That a young and inexperienced team work with a quarterback who has openly stated his preference for veteran receivers to get on the same page during an offseason that seems likely to be shortened.

And they’ll need to be done with that work in time to keep up in the regular season with the Saints, still the favorite in their division.

It’s not wholly absurd, and it’s easy enough to see how tight ends Brate and Howard could take on larger roles without Godwin and Evans’ skills going to waste in a way that merges things gracefully. Those red zone targets should make things easier. Perhaps Arians’ style won’t wear on Brady like Bill Belichick’s sometimes did, and that will make things easier. Brady will definitely love the freedom Arians will give him.

It’s still a big ask.

And however Brady chooses to configure his life off the field, how much or little time he actually spends in Florida week-to-week, he is going from a football dynasty to one of the least popular and historically least successful teams in the NFL.

Tampa Bay averaged 50,728 fans in attendance per home game last year, third-worst in a league that included a Chargers team playing in a 27,000-person soccer stadium. Brady may goose those numbers, and his ability to do that may give him value to the organization that will benefit him in other ways. But a star player still can’t change the entire nature of a fanbase overnight.

For 20 years, Brady has been one half of a partnership that’s won six Super Bowls and reinvented football. Brady, Belichick. Belichick, Brady. We’ve rarely seen the coach without the quarterback, never seen the quarterback without the coach. But in the first free agent decision he’s ever made, Brady chose playmakers, a fresh start and a major challenge to find out who he is on his own.

Nora Princiotti