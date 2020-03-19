Four trade groups that represent biotechs, medical device firms, and hospitals in Massachusetts have requested that members donate emergency supplies - everything from face masks to diagnostic equipment — to help the state fight COVID-19.

“It’s incumbent upon all of us to do everything we can to address the COVID-19 pandemic and aid the first responders and healthcare providers who are putting their health on the line every day to help patients,” said a letter to members of the trade groups late Wednesday.

In less than 24 hours, more than 160 members made offers of emergency supplies, according to Robert Coughlin, president of the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council, one of the four trade groups. The supplies included surgical masks, protective suits and goggles.