After weeks of playing down the coronavirus threat, President Donald Trump has instituted more severe measures in the effort to contain the spread of the virus. Outbreaks have hit most of Europe, and the disease is running rampant in Spain, Italy and Iran. Airlines and the cruise industry have drastically scaled back operations.

Level 4 is the highest advisory in the State Department’s travel alert system and essentially tells Americans not to travel abroad at all. It’s normally reserved for countries in a state of war such as Yemen and Somalia.

The State Department is preparing to raise its travel alert to Level 4 for the entire world, an unprecedented move aimed at stopping Americans from going overseas as the Trump administration tries to get control of the coronavirus, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Asked about the travel warning at a White House news conference on Thursday, Trump said he will be talking to the State Department about the move “later” and can’t say more “because I haven’t had the meeting yet.”

Last week, Trump banned almost all citizens of European countries from entering the U.S., and the State Department raised the travel alert to Level 3.

The State Department declined to comment when asked about the possibility of the higher travel alert, which was reported earlier by Politico. The move is also likely to include language advising Americans to come home if they can or hunker down where they are if not.

That’s advice most Americans have already heeded -- or at least tried to. With airlines around the world canceling flights and some countries closing their borders, thousands of U.S. citizens have found themselves stuck overseas and unable to get home. Some have accused the State Department of ignoring their pleas for help.

Earlier this week, a spokesman said the department’s top priority was Americans’ safety and security but that they shouldn’t rely on the U.S. government to get them home.

While the U.S. has barred flights from China and most European nations, and closed the border with Canada to non-essential travel, Americans have continued to fly -- although in limited numbers -- to other nations that have outbreaks.