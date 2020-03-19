In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 index was down 1.5% midday. In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite Index was down 1.5%.

South Korea led the drop, with the Kospi index falling 7.7% and at one point triggering a trading halt. Taiwanese shares fell 5.7%. Hong Kong was down 3.3% in midday trading.

Asian stock markets continued their relentless march downward Thursday as investors dismissed efforts by officials in the United States and Europe to shore up the world economy.

Futures markets were predicting another glum opening in Europe and on Wall Street.

Investors were dealing with a flurry of news, sending mixed signals. Futures tracking oil prices for U.S. benchmark crude rose nearly 7% in Asian trading after a crash Wednesday in the United States. Investors were balancing signs of slumping oil demand with the European Central Bank unveiling a huge bond-buying program.

Advertisement

Bond prices fell as investors sought to keep their money in cash, with yields rising on the 10-year Treasury bond.

Fed will offer emergency loans to money market mutual funds.

The Federal Reserve said late Wednesday night that it would offer emergency loans to money market mutual funds, its latest in a series of steps to keep the financial system functioning and prop up the economy as it spirals toward recession during the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials said they would establish a so-called Money Market Mutual Fund Liquidity Facility, which would be backed by $10 billion from the Treasury Department. That facility joins a similar lending program for banks, established earlier this week.

The Fed is trying to protect the financial system and insulate the broader economy, where short-term pain could turn into long-term suffering if credit crunches prevent companies from obtaining the cash they need to function, forcing them to lay off workers, delay payments to vendors and shutter plants.

Advertisement

Another down day in the markets

Financial markets reeled again on Wednesday, as the coronavirus continued its relentless spread, governments ramped up efforts to contain it and investors waited for lawmakers in Washington to take action on proposals to bolster the American economy.

The selling reflected another extreme swing in sentiment on Wall Street. Stocks jumped on Tuesday as the White House called for urgent action to pump $1 trillion into the economy.

Stocks did recoup some losses late in the day Wednesday, as the Senate began to vote on a bill to provide sick leave, jobless benefits, free coronavirus testing and other aid. President Donald Trump is expected to sign it. But when all was said and done, the S&P 500 fell about 5%, stocks in Europe were sharply lower and oil prices cratered.

The renewed selling showed how fragile any gains have become as long as the virus continues to spread and the number of cases continues to grow at a staggering rate.

The turmoil on Wednesday was evident in other markets as well. The British pound fell to its lowest level in 35 years against the American dollar.

The American oil bench mark, West Texas Intermediate, dropped 24% to just over $21 a barrel, the lowest price since 2003. The global Brent benchmark fell to just above $25 a barrel, a level just below January 2016. Oil prices are more than 60% below where they were at the beginning of the year.

Rystad Energy, a consulting firm, said that supply of oil worldwide would exceed demand by about 3 million barrels a day in April as air travel and other transportation ground to a halt.

Advertisement

“With each day, there seems to be yet another trap door lying beneath oil prices, and we expect to see prices continue to roil,” said Louise Dickson, a Rystad analyst.

The U.S. economy is poised for the worst quarterly contraction ever, with a sudden slowdown in economic activity that’s more akin to what happened in wartime Europe than during previous slowdowns like the financial crisis more than a decade ago or even the Great Depression.

Greg Daco, chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economics, thinks the economy could shrink by 12% next quarter, with unemployment hitting 10% in April.

(STORY CAN END HERE. OPTIONAL MATERIAL FOLLOWS.)

The ‘Trump Bump’ in stocks is gone.

As it rose to record heights, the stock market had perhaps no bigger cheerleader than President Donald Trump, who has saw the rally as an endorsement of his economic policies and crowed about the gains throughout his presidency.

But stocks have been falling for a month, and the severity of that drop has all but wiped out all of the gains that followed Trump’s inauguration. In intraday trading on Wednesday, the Dow Jones industrial average fell below its preinauguration closing level of 19,732 before recovering slightly to end the day less than 1% above its Jan. 19, 2017 close.

The S&P 500, a better measure of the broader market, is about 6% above its preinauguration level.

Advertisement

Trump’s victory in 2016, along with the Republican Party’s control of Congress, set off a surge in share prices as investors looked forward to the prospect of steep cuts to corporate tax rates and an administration stocked with industry-friendly faces.

In December 2017, Trump delivered a sweeping tax overhaul. By the following month, the S&P 500 was up more than 30%, and the gains kept coming for much of the year. For Trump, this was a surefire barometer of his success as president.

There was one other nasty dip along the way: In late 2018, investors grew increasingly worried about Trump’s trade war with China and the prospect that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates. But with the economy still growing, the job market strong, and the Fed reversing course on its plan to raise interest rates, the market overcame that dip and climbed nearly 30%.

The IRS delays tax payments.

The Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service formally announced a three-month delay of tax payments for most Americans on Wednesday, projecting that the move will inject $300 billion of temporary liquidity into the economy.

According to the new guidance, individual taxpayers can defer up to $1 million of federal income tax, which would have been due on April 15, until July 15 of this year. Companies can also defer up to $10 million of tax payments through that date.

There will be no penalties or interest payments for deferrals, but all taxpayers must still file their returns by April 15. The Treasury Department wants taxpayers to file on time so that those who are owed refunds receive them.

Advertisement

Here’s what’s in the White House’s spending plan.

The White House is asking Congress to allocate $500 billion for two separate waves of direct payments to U.S. taxpayers in the coming weeks and an additional $300 billion to help small businesses continue to meet payroll, according to a Treasury Department proposal circulating on Capitol Hill and among lobbyists.

The outline, a copy of which was obtained by The New York Times, calls for a total of $1 trillion in spending for those programs, which would also include $50 billion for secured loans for the airline industry, and another $150 billion for secured loans or loan guarantees for other parts of the economy hard hit by the unfolding financial crisis.

It would allow for the use of the Exchange Stabilization Fund, an emergency reserve account that is usually used for intervening in currency markets, to cover those costs and also temporarily allow it to guarantee money market mutual funds.

Lawmakers were moving swiftly Wednesday to try to incorporate the proposal and others from senators into legislation that could be put to a vote in the coming days. But the details remained far from complete.

The Treasury Department proposal calls for the authority to send two $250 billion rounds of checks directly to taxpayers, the first April 6 and the second May 18. Payments would be fixed, and their size dependent on income and family size, the summary said.

The proposed program to increase loans to small businesses would allow any employer with 500 employees or fewer to receive loans equaling six weeks of their payroll up to $1,540 per employee under the condition that companies must keep paying their employees for eight weeks after receiving the loan.

Business groups make their pitch to Trump.

One of the biggest business lobbying groups, which spoke by phone with Trump on Wednesday, has asked the administration and congressional leaders to relax tax policies and cut regulations in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, the president was expected to call into the quarterly meeting of Business Roundtable, which is chaired by Walmart’s chief executive and whose board includes companies like IBM, Apple and AT&T. The group also sent a letter to the president and top lawmakers in Congress calling for a payroll tax holiday for employers and tax credits for companies that retain employees as the economy contracts, as well as relief from tariffs, according to copies of the letters reviewed by The New York Times.

The companies are asking for breaks from regulations governing global supply chains, including “regulatory flexibility and, if necessary, direct resources to sustain port infrastructure and multimodal transportation and delivery networks.”

Trump says the government will help airlines.

Trump reassured airline executives Wednesday that the country would “support them and their amazing employees” as his administration proposed a new loan program for the industry to Congress.

The president spoke in a conference call with chief executives of the biggest airlines and UPS and FedEx. The call came as an administration proposal for $1 trillion in economic stimulus measures was circulating on Capitol Hill. The proposal included $50 billion in secured loans for the airline industry, which has asked for $58 billion in grants and loans.

Forecasts for U.S. job losses are increasingly grim.

As the effects of the coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S. job market, the damage to the labor market looks likely to be much deeper and longer lasting than seemed possible even a week ago.

Most small businesses do not have the financial buffer to pay workers for long if revenue dries up. And while larger public companies may have access to cash, they also have shareholders who want executives to watch the bottom line.

“It’s simple math,” said Deborah Weinswig, founder of Coresight Research, an advisory and research firm that specializes in retail and technology. “You can’t have all expenses and no revenue.”

The Economic Policy Institute, a progressive research group, estimated Tuesday that the outbreak could eliminate 3 million jobs by summer.



















