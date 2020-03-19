Retail giant TJX Cos. said Thursday it will close all its stores in the US, Canada, Europe and Australia for two weeks, related online businesses, and take other steps to protect its finances, including evaluating its dividend, as it tries to withstand the damage caused by the coronavirus epidemic.

The company operates around 4,500 stores worldwide under the T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, Home Goods, Sierra and Homesense brands.

The announcement caused TJX shares to fall nearly 15 percent during intraday trading on Thursday, before recovering and ending the day at $41.46, slightly up from the day before.