Retail giant TJX Cos. said Thursday it will close all its stores in the US, Canada, Europe and Australia for two weeks, related online businesses, and take other steps to protect its finances, including evaluating its dividend, as it tries to withstand the damage caused by the coronavirus epidemic.
The company operates around 4,500 stores worldwide under the T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, Home Goods, Sierra and Homesense brands.
The announcement caused TJX shares to fall nearly 15 percent during intraday trading on Thursday, before recovering and ending the day at $41.46, slightly up from the day before.
Later in the afternoon, chief executive Ernie Herrman issued another statement, clarifying that while TJX is evaluating its dividend in the near term, it is committed to paying out dividends “whenever the environment normalizes for the long term” and that it entered 2020 in a strong financial position.
TJX just paid its most recent quarterly dividend of 23 cents a share in early March. Its current annual dividend is 92 cents.
