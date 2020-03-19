HI-TECH CHAIRLIFT COMING TO LOON

Ski season may be winding down but Loon Mountain Resort is looking ahead to the 2020-21 season when it breaks ground this spring on an eight-seat, high-speed bubble chairlift. Moving at a speed of 18 feet per second, the Kancamagus 8 chairlift (a.k.a. Kanc 8) will transport 3,500 skiers per hour to the top of Loon’s popular peaks; that’s less than 4½ minutes per ride. The ultra-smooth, whisper-quiet ride will feature heated, ergonomically designed, and extra-wide seats; tinted bubbles; auto-locking restraining bars; individual footrests; and height-adjustable conveyor loading for guests of all sizes. The first anywhere in the eastern United States, and the second in North America, the Kanc 8 will insure you’ll get to the top of the mountain quickly — so you can ski down even faster. 800-229-5666, www.loonmtn.com

Advertisement

THERE:

WINDY CITY DEBUTS ART MUSEUM HOTEL

Tour dynamic exhibits of contemporary art without leaving your hotel in Chicago’s River North neighborhood at the newly opened 21c Museum Hotel. The 297-room boutique hotel and multi-venue art museum is the ninth property in a national series designed to bring contemporary art to the public through exhibitions and programming. More than 10,000 square feet of exhibition space will feature rotating solo and group exhibitions, site-specific installations, and a full roster of cultural programming curated by museum director and curator Alice Gray Stites. The bright and airy guest rooms offer a soothing color palette inspired by the sky and nearby Lake Michigan. Amenities include Malin + Goetz bath products, luxurious bedding, full-service spa, 24-hour fitness center, business center, and valet parking. Rates from $219. An introductory rate of up to 30 percent off stays through Sept. 1 available online only with booking code CHIPRE. 888-345-9009, www.21cmuseumhotels.com/chicago

Originally built in 1903 as a family home, Zabriskie House features 11 guest rooms.

HISTORIC HOME RENEWED AS LUXURY INN

Advertisement

When we all start traveling again, those who love staying in historic homes will want to check out Zabriskie House at Inns of Aurora, the property’s fifth impeccably restored boutique inn in Aurora, N.Y., on the eastern shore of Cayuga Lake. Originally built in 1903 as a family home, Zabriskie House features 11 guest rooms (many with private fireplaces and balconies); wood-paneled dining room available for private events; double parlor with cozy fireplaces; coffee bar serving organic fair-trade coffee; afternoon complimentary wine and cheese hour; turndown service each evening; an impressive three-story staircase; and outdoor seating with water views. Guests are encouraged to bike and stroll in the tiny village, where many homes are listed on the National Register of Historic Places; kayak and paddleboard on Cayuga Lake; and visit the nearby wineries and breweries that dot the Finger Lakes region. Award-winning cuisine is available at 1833 Kitchen & Bar, and laid-back meals can be enjoyed at Fargo Bar & Grill. Rates from $160-$295. 315-364-8888, innsofaurora.com/accommodations/zabriskie-house

Kammock, makers of adventure grade gear, has released its first travel packs. Sydney Gawlik

EVERYWHERE:

PACKS FOR CITY AND WILDERNESS ADVENTURES

Kammok, makers of adventure grade gear, has released its first travel packs. The Burro Pack Line, available in various sizes, is designed as an urban/outdoor crossover bag. Stylish enough for use in the city and strong enough for a wilderness trek, the packs feature lightweight and durable waterproof fabric (with taped seams); removable back pads for structure and support that can double as protective laptop sleeve or waterproof camp seat; watertight zippers; a variety of pockets and organizational features; and exterior mesh pockets for water bottles or an extra pair of shoes. $29-$145. kammok.com

Advertisement

Travelers looking for a comfortable and streamlined headlamp may want to check out the HeadLamp 200.

LET THERE BE LIGHT

Camping aficionados, night runners, and off-the-grid explorers all have something in common: the need for light. Travelers looking for a comfortable and streamlined headlamp to stash in their running and biking pack, ski touring bag, or any other outdoor adventure kit may want to check out the HeadLamp 200. This ultra-light product (only 1.7 ounces) is the newest offering by BioLite, an innovator in bringing sustainable energy products to off-grid communities. The new model features a battery that is integrated in a front panel that can tip downward with one hand (no battery packs or cords needed!); red floodlight settings for battery-saving night vision; micro USB rechargeable capability; and 200 lumens of light. $44.95. www.bioliteenergy.com

NECEE REGIS