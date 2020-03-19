But this was no lazy vacation. The Harvard resident was quarantined on the archipelago in the central Mediterranean on March 11 and told he could not leave the room for two weeks. If he left his hotel room, he would be fined the equivalent of $1,100. What began as a quick work trip stretched into an unintended patch of forced tranquillity.

Bart Hanlon had a stunning view of the Golden Sands Beach from his hotel room in the resort town of Mellieha, Malta. He had gourmet meals delivered by room service three times a day and could watch the historic Għajn Tuffieħa Tower cast stoic shadows over the cliffs in the distance.

“It’s one of those things where you can look, but you can’t touch,” the 60-year-old Harvard resident said via video chat. "I haven’t had any symptoms of anything, other than boredom.”

Hanlon was a victim of the ever-changing rules of travel that have defined our lives in the age of coronavirus. He flew out of Boston on March 10, connecting through Germany, with a final destination of Malta. But by the time he landed in Malta on March 11, the country had put a travel ban into place. People coming into Malta from Germany, France, Spain, and Switzerland were subject to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival. (A similar policy was already in place from previously hard-hit countries.)

Even though he showed no symptoms of the virus and passed a temperature screen at the airport, Hanlon was put into quarantine at his hotel because of his layover in Frankfurt. He was facing 14 days of no visitors, no leaving the room, and no going to the beach that was just a few tantalizing yards from his balcony.

The view from Harvard resident Bart Hanlon's hotel room in Malta, where he was quarantined. Bart Hanlon (custom credit)/handout

Hanlon, a VP at a software company called Flexera, had come to Malta to check on a team he supervises in the small country of just under 500,000 citizens, which is a short boat ride from Sicily. Hanlon acknowledged that there were far worse places where he could have been trapped, but he was anxious to return to his family back in Harvard.

“My wife gave me a hard time before I left,” he said. “She told me something like this would likely happen. At first she was a little angry, then there was a lot of ‘I told you so.’ ”

Along the way he gave regular updates on Facebook, where not-so-sympathetic friends playfully ribbed him for his predicament.

“Stuck at the beach, hmmmm,” one skeptical friend commented.

But this week, Hanlon saw a potential opportunity to make a break from his not-very-hellish quarantine. The Malta Tourism Authority issued a decree that if a traveler had already made plans to fly before their 14-day quarantine was up, and wasn’t flying to a restricted country, then they could leave Malta. The only hitch was that he needed permission from the US Embassy to do so. The US Embassy told him he needed to follow Maltese law. In short, there was no clear answer.

In the midst of this confusion, Hanlon was the only guest remaining at his hotel, and the hotel was looking to close. The staff was more than happy to let him leave his room. So at 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Hanlon left his room for the first time in a week and boarded a van to take him to the airport to catch a flight to London Heathrow. He made it to London that morning, and kept his fingers crossed that he would be able to get on his flight to the United States.

After a tense six-hour layover at Heathrow, Hanlon boarded the flight to Boston, albeit a very different Boston.

“I got out just in time," he said. “I didn’t want to be stuck somewhere even longer. I’m definitely returning to a place much different than when I left just a week ago, but what a relief it will be to finally get home.”

Things may be different in the US from when he left just last week, but one thing will remain the same for Hanlon. After coming through Logan, he was told he will, yet again, need to go back into quarantine.

Christopher Muther can be reached at christopher.muther@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Chris_Muther.