Boston police are advising delivery drivers to limit the amount of cash they’re carrying and to take other safety measures as people become more reliant on food delivery during the COVID-19 crisis, the department said in a press release.

Residents are becoming more reliant on delivery services as they hunker down and follow social the social distancing guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the release said.

Delivery drivers should “exercise caution while fulfilling these orders,” police said.