Boston police are advising delivery drivers to limit the amount of cash they’re carrying and to take other safety measures as people become more reliant on food delivery during the COVID-19 crisis, the department said in a press release.
Residents are becoming more reliant on delivery services as they hunker down and follow social the social distancing guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the release said.
Delivery drivers should “exercise caution while fulfilling these orders,” police said.
Police recommend employees who take the order ask for a call back number. Whenever possible, customers should pay by credit card, the release said.
Prior to delivery, the driver should call the number and confirm delivery. They should arrange to meet the customer outside of a building or home in a well-lit area, police said.