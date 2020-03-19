“Cooper does what he wants when he wants. He can be pretty stubborn in his old age,” said Stacy Johnson, curator at the museum’s Live Animal Center. "Keepers are willing to accommodate and he gets quite spoiled. He’s kind of a big deal!”

As the world’s oldest rodent on record, he’s earned it.

Cooper the porcupine celebrated his 32nd birthday at the Museum of Science Wednesday by chowing down on a special cake with friends.

Cooper first came to the museum on June 5, 1988, when he was just a baby porcupine (also known as a porcupette), the museum said in a post on Twitter.

He spent much of his life teaching museum guests about porcupines and their role in the environment and continues to be an animal ambassador for his species, Johnson said.

“Now in retirement, Cooper likes to take long naps, visit his adoring fans, and eat as much as his heart desires," Johnson said.

Cooper’s birthday cake at Wednesday’s party was made from grated carrots and sweet potatoes, frosted with smashed bananas, and sprinkled with corn kernels — some of his favorite foods, the museum said. A small group from the museum’s Live Animal Care Center team surprised Cooper with the party.

Porcupines typically live to be about 15 to 20 years old, Johnson said. To celebrate Cooper, the museum tweeted some of his tips for living a long life.

“1.) Stay hydrated 2.) Naps, naps, & more naps 3.) Always eat dessert first,” the museum tweeted.

Cooper is a North American Porcupine, the largest of the 29 species of porcupine, the museum said. The museum estimates that his birthday is March 6, 1988.

“Happy Birthday Cooper! I’ll do the coopadoop dance for you here in Utah!” wrote cirkoolio on Twitter.

Cooper’s porcupine friend Noonee will celebrate her 16th birthday in about a week, the museum said.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.