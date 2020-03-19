Happy Thursday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and today seems like a good day to thank all of the healthcare workers out there. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .



Let’s start with the latest numbers. There were 33 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Rhode Island as of Wednesday, and around 2,500 residents were self-quarantining. We also know that 334 tests were pending, and 540 tests had come back negative. There are just over a million people in the state.

Today is supposed to be the best day of the year.

If the world was fair, it would be the first day of the NCAA basketball tournament. You’d be scrambling to fill out your brackets and calling in sick so you could stay home to watch the games all day.

While you may be annoyed, just imagine how Governor Gina Raimondo feels.

As we know, gambling is Rhode Island’s third-largest source of revenue, and March might be the most important month of the year.

During the 2019 fiscal year, there was more money spent in March at Twin River’s two casinos on sports betting, table games, and video lottery terminals than in any other month. The state netted more than $53 million from those three sources last March.

The coronavirus didn’t cancel just the NCAA Tournament; it also forced Twin River to close its casinos for at least this week.

Of course, it’s better to be safe than sorry. But Raimondo acknowledged Wednesday that the virus will be a serious hit to the state budget this year.

Combine that with more than 20,000 people filing for unemployment and the likely scenario that the April 15 tax deadline is pushed back, and money is going to become really tight. Raimondo said her team is trying to assess how bad it might get and trying to line up liquidity for short-term money.

The good news is it appears Congress is moving quickly to approve a stimulus package that will likely help the state. But there’s no way to recreate March for the casino business.

As for basketball, Louisville was probably going to win the title. But if you need something to do today, check out the Wall Street Journal’s NCAA Tournament simulation tool.

Rhode Map wants to hear from you. If you've got a scoop or a link to an interesting news story in Rhode Island, e-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

WHAT'S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what's happening in Rhode Island.

It must stink to have a birthday coming up when it’s likely you’ll be stuck inside. If you have any friends or family members with birthdays this weekend that you’d like to recognize, shoot me an e-mail at dan.mcgowan@globe.com.

Don’t forget that it’s St. Joseph’s Day today. Go treat yourself to a zeppole.

Governor Raimondo is holding another press conference today at 1 p.m.

The Providence City Council will live stream its meeting tonight

Providence College student Tim Sears is on “Wheel of Fortune” tonight.



