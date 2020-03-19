fb-pixel

A woman was rescued after she drove her vehicle into the Charles River on Wednesday night , according to Boston Fire Department spokesperson Brian Alkins.

Alkins said firefighters found the woman on top of her vehicle in the area near Commonwealth Avenue and Charlesgate West at approximately 9:30 p.m.He believes the woman escaped through a window in her vehicle.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital, Alkins said.

The Boston Police Department and State Police assisted with the rescue.

No other information is available at this time.

Mike Kotsopoulos can be reached at mike.kotsopoulos@globe.com


