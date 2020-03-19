fb-pixel

A firefighter sustained a minor injury and 20 people were displaced after a fire broke out at a Worcester home early Thursday morning, the Worcester fire department said.

The fire was extinguished by about 3:30 a.m., the department said in a tweet. A firefighter was being evaluated at the scene.

No further information was immediately available.

