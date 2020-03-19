“That would be truly crushing to our economy," she said. “The only way to avoid that is for everyone to follow directions” by, for example, avoiding crowds and washing hands.

But Raimondo said she is not planning to issue a “shelter in place” order as has been done in some parts of the country.

PROVIDENCE -- Governor Gina M. Raimondo on Thursday announced that Rhode Island has 11 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 44.

Raimondo also put out the call for Rhode Islanders, including manufacturers, to provide swabs, masks, gowns and other personal protective equipment for health care workers.

Advertisement

“The federal government response to this has been lacking," she said. "So I’m not standing still. I’m reaching out.

Raimondo warned that price gouging is illegal.

She tried to ease the anxiety of those who have received eviction notices, saying state courts won’t be addressing eviction cases until after April 17.

She tried to ease fears that people won’t be able to access their money -- a fear that resonates with residents who remember the state banking crisis of the early 1990s.

“Banks and credit unions in Rhode Island and across the country have a lot of cash and capital," Raimondo said. "Set your fears aside.”

The governor emphasized that people must not visit relatives in nursing homes. She said officials are hearing way too many stories and Facebook posts of people sneaking into nursing homes or going up to windows of elderly loved ones, touching the through window.

“This isn’t a joke,” she said. “You are endangering the life of your loved one and everyone else in Rhode Island.”

Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, director of the state Department of Health, the 11 new cases include people ranging in age from their 20s to their 60s. Among that group, people have traveled to New York and Utah. One of the 11 is hospitalized.

Advertisement

Alexander-Scott said expedited testing is being done for those considered “highest risk” -- including those who have been hospitalized, those living in nursing homes, and health care providers.

She said state health officials have not disclosed the hometowns of those who have tested positive, but they will begin saying what counties they live in.

Meanwhile, the University of Rhode Island announced that it will shift to online instruction for the rest of the spring semester, beginning immediately.

“In light of the needs of and feedback from students, faculty, staff and families, we are making the decision now – rather than waiting – to end any face-to-face classes this semester,” URI announced.

The university said it plans to make a decision by Tuesday about whether to hold the graduation ceremonies now scheduled for May 16-17.

“We are deeply committed to ensuring our graduates have every opportunity to celebrate and share one of their greatest life achievements,” URI said. “First and foremost, we are committed to ensuring that our students and their families are able to remain safe and that their health and well-being are protected.”

URI has 14,687 undergraduate students and 2,165 graduate students.













Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.