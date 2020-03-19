Boston police are investigating a bank robbery in Hyde Park after a man wearing a blue surgical mask, who claimed he had a gun, demanded money before fleeing on foot Thursday afternoon, police said.
At 12:40 p.m., officers received a report of a bank robbery involving a gun at the Santander Bank at 860 River St., Boston police spokesman John Boyle said.
Upon arrival, the witness told officers that a man wearing a blue surgical mask, a green hooded jacket, black sweatpants, and black and white sneakers approached the window, police said. The suspect passed a note stating that he had a firearm, but he did not display one.
The man was given an undisclosed amount of money, which he placed in a white and red plastic Santander bag, police said.
The suspect then fled on foot toward Mattapan Square on River Street.
