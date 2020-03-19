Other schools were not affected by the situation, officials said. The student is currently “isolating at home.”

School officials were notified of the test results of the student, who began experiencing symptoms on Sunday and tested positive Wednesday, by the Milton Health Department, according to a statement from Milton Public Schools. The student had last attended school on March 12.

“In addition, the Milton Health Department has communicated with the family and all close contacts, and those individuals are quarantining at home at this time,” officials said.

All Milton Public Schools will be fully cleaned and disinfected and will remain closed, officials said.

There were 328 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mass. as of Thursday afternoon, according to the state Department of Public Health.

