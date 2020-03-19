A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car in North Reading Thursday morning, police said.

At 6:28 a.m., officers responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash near 270 Main St., North Reading Police Chief Michael Murphy said in a statement. Upon arrival, officers saw that a pedestrian had been struck by an SUV.

The pedestrian died as a result of injuries from the accident, police said. The driver remained at the scene.